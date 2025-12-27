Alpha Collision Center Expands with New Auto Body Repair Location in Natick, MA

Alpha Collision Center opens a new auto body repair location in Natick, MA. Offering expert collision repair, paint services, and insurance assistance.

NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Collision Center, a trusted auto body repair shop serving Massachusetts drivers, has announced the opening of its newest location in Natick, MA. With this expansion, Alpha Collision Center now operates two locations, including its established shop in Arlington, MA, strengthening its ability to serve customers across the region.

The new Natick facility is designed to provide the same high standards of auto body repair that customers have come to expect. Services include collision repair, dent removal, paint restoration, and full body work for vehicles of all makes and models. By opening in Natick, Alpha Collision Center aims to offer more convenient access to professional auto body repair services for residents and commuters in the MetroWest area.

“Our expansion into Natick reflects continued growth and commitment to quality auto body repair,” said a spokesperson for Alpha Collision Center. “With two locations now operating in Arlington and Natick, customers can expect the same reliable workmanship, attention to detail, and customer-focused service at both shops.”

The Natick location allows Alpha Collision Center to better serve a wider customer base while maintaining efficient turnaround times and consistent repair standards. Both locations are equipped to handle insurance claims and collision repairs following accidents, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience for vehicle owners.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, customers can contact Alpha Collision Center at either the Arlington, MA or Natick, MA location.

Alpha Collision Center is a professional auto body shop in Natick and Arlington. Our company focuses on quality repairs, skilled workmanship, and dependable customer service.

