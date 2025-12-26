InGame Esports ends 2025 with steady market expansion and award winning video game marketing campaigns.

SRI LANKA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 has been a defining year for InGame Esports (IGE), marked by growth, cross-market collaboration, and consistent delivery across gaming and Esports ecosystems.Throughout the year, IGE delivered end-to-end gaming and Esports marketing solutions, spanning event conceptualisation and planning, brand activations and partner integrations, live production and streaming, influencer and KOL coordination, audience engagement campaigns, social content creation, out-of-home (OOH) campaigns, and strategic earned media placements. These capabilities came together across both established and emerging markets, reinforcing IGE’s position as a full-service gaming marketing partner.Core markets, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka, remained central to IGE’s work in 2025. Across these regions, the agency executed Esports tournaments, grassroots community initiatives, campus activations, creator collaborations, roadshows, and broadcast productions. This on-ground approach allowed IGE to stay connected to communities while scaling impact across diverse audiences.The year also marked an important expansion phase for IGE. The agency extended its work into Africa, delivering a multi-pronged marketing campaign that combined out-of-home advertising, documentary storytelling, live-streaming, social content, and 3D printing, with content featured across the global platforms of a leading game publisher. In parallel, IGE completed its first project in the United States, representing another milestone in the company’s steady global expansion.“As a company, we’ve evolved into offering complete marketing solutions for the gaming ecosystem — across digital, traditional media, live experiences, and production,” said Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO of InGame Esports. “Our focus has always been on understanding communities first. That’s what allows us to deliver work that feels authentic, performs at scale, and creates long-term value for our partners.”A defining strength in 2025 was IGE’s global operating model. Teams working seamlessly across South Asia, Africa, and North America enabled the agency to deliver campaigns through coordinated efforts across time zones, languages, and creative approaches, demonstrating that strong local insight and global execution can coexist.Looking ahead, IGE will continue expanding into new regions, strengthen its community-led execution model, and support publishers and brands with integrated, full-scale marketing solutions spanning digital and traditional channels. With projects already underway across multiple markets, the company enters 2026 confident, collaborative, and ready to deliver campaigns that engage gaming communities worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.