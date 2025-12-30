3nh Advanced Benchtop Spectrophotometer TS7700 colorimeter hardware in production line systems New Nano Spectrocolorimeter KS-520

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, reports indicate that 3nh is about to launch its IPO on the STAR Market, preparing to list on China's A-share market. This will make it the first publicly traded company in the color measurement industry, marking an epoch-making milestone in the field of color measurement. 3nh, a global leader in color measurement technology, is poised to make history with its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market. This landmark listing will not only make 3nh the first publicly traded company in the color measurement industry but also marks a transformative milestone for the sector, signaling its evolution from a niche technical field to a capital-backed, innovation-driven industry.

The IPO announcement comes on the heels of 3nh's series of groundbreaking achievements in skin color measurement technology, highlighted by the launch of industry-leading products and innovative cross-domain research applications that are redefining precision and objectivity in color quantification.

3nh's New Breakthroughs in Color Measurement Field

Recently, 3nh has achieved multiple technological breakthroughs in the field of skin color measurement technology, mainly reflected in the launch of new products and innovations in scientific research applications.

New Product Launch Aligned with Industry Standards: 3nh has launched its flagship TS7700 Spectrophotometer. Adopting professional spectroscopic technology, this device accurately captures the spectral reflectance of skin and automatically converts it into CIE Lab* and ITA° values, perfectly complying with the international standard CIE 256:2025. It effectively addresses the pain points of traditional methods, such as large subjective deviations, non-traceable data, and non-comparable results across scenarios, promoting the transformation from subjective judgment to objective quantitative measurement in the cosmetics, medical aesthetics, and scientific research fields.

Innovations in Scientific Research Applications and High-Precision Verification: In medical research, the TS7600 Spectrophotometer has been used for the objective quantitative evaluation of motion sickness severity. The joint research team utilized this instrument to convert subjective symptoms such as "pale complexion" during motion sickness episodes into accurately quantifiable CIE Lab* color indicators (e.g., increased L value and decreased a* value). Relying on its high-precision data (repeatability accuracy ΔE ≤ 0.03), a machine learning model was constructed with a classification accuracy of 88.24%, providing a standardized tool for the early screening and risk prediction of motion sickness.

Technical Advantages and Cross-Domain Expansion: Both devices feature high reproducibility, portable design, and multi-scenario adaptability, supporting rapid and accurate color measurement of skin surfaces and hair. The quantitative data output can be seamlessly integrated with multi-dimensional physiological parameters (such as gastric electrical activity, skin temperature, and hair health). This not only improves research and development efficiency and compliance but also expands the application boundaries of color measurement technology in cross-domain fields such as medical scientific research and biological detection.

Key Considerations When Choosing a Color Management Service Provider

In today's globalized market, consistent and accurate color reproduction has become a critical factor in enhancing brand recognition, ensuring product quality, and gaining a competitive edge across industries such as printing, packaging, textiles, and electronics. When selecting a color management service provider, businesses need to conduct a comprehensive assessment to avoid risks such as color deviations, increased production costs, and damaged brand reputation. For enterprises seeking reliable and professional solutions, 3nh, a renowned name in the color measurement and management field, offers valuable insights into the core considerations that should guide the selection process.

1.Technical Expertise & Certification: Professional knowledge of international standards (ISO, Pantone, GS1) and certified specialists are fundamental. 3nh emphasizes that technical competence is the cornerstone of reliable color management solutions.

2.Comprehensive & Customized Solutions: Industry-specific demands require tailored plans, not one-size-fits-all approaches. 3nh combines advanced technology with personalized services to align with clients' unique operational needs.

3.Reliable Equipment & Support: High-precision instruments and responsive after-sales support are critical. 3nh offers a full technical support system, from installation to maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Finally, industry reputation and case experience are important references. A provider with a good reputation and rich practical experience is more likely to deliver high-quality services. Businesses can investigate the provider’s client testimonials, case studies in the same industry, and market reputation to evaluate their performance and credibility. 3nh has served numerous clients across various industries globally, accumulating a wealth of successful cases in color management. Its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned it wide recognition, making it a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable color management services.

In conclusion, choosing the right color management service provider requires a holistic evaluation of technical expertise, customized solutions, equipment reliability, and industry reputation. By prioritizing these key factors, businesses can establish a robust color management system that ensures color consistency, improves product quality, and enhances brand value. For enterprises pursuing excellence in color management, partnering with a professional and experienced provider like 3nh is a strategic choice that lays a solid foundation for long-term development in the competitive market.



Excellence Personified: Threenh’s Industry Leadership

Threenh distinguishes itself as a preeminent provider in the color measurement industry through its extensive service offerings, global presence, and an unyielding commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company’s ability to deliver customized, high-quality solutions across a broad spectrum of color management services is a testament to its expertise and dedication. Clients worldwide are encouraged to engage with Threenh Techology, confident in the knowledge that their diverse needs will be met with professionalism and precision. Threenh’s dedication to innovation, quality, globalized services and client satisfaction ensures its position as a leader in the field, ready to exceed expectations and drive success in any color management project.

About the 3nh Brand

3nh's spectrophotometers, colorimeters, and supporting software provide comprehensive solutions for effectively controlling the entire color management process, helping brands, manufacturers, and suppliers establish complete color management systems and quality control systems

Legal Disclaimer:

