Quntis Wins 2025 International Design Awards for Monitor Lights

WA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quntis , a leading innovator in lighting solutions, has received recognition in the prestigious 2025 International Design Awards ( IDA ) in the Workplace & Office / Office Lighting Products category. This IDA 2025 achievement underscores the company's dedication to innovative, user-focused eye-care lighting solutions.About the International Design Awards (IDA)The IDA is one of the most prestigious design competitions and a global benchmark for design excellence. Established in 2007 by the Farmani Group—organizers of renowned international awards—the IDA celebrates visionary designers and emerging talent across architecture, interior design, product design, graphic design, and fashion.Ranking alongside global honors like Germany's Red Dot and iF, the U.S. IDEA, and Japan's G-Mark, the IDA features a jury of industry professionals, artists, and editors from around the world. This international panel evaluates thousands of submissions worldwide, spotlighting groundbreaking innovation, conceptual creativity, and outstanding craftsmanship.Quntis' Award-Winning Monitor Light DesignIn the latest IDA 2025 results, Quntis earned distinction for its advanced monitor light design in the competitive product design category. This accolade reflects the company's commitment to solving real-world challenges like eye strain and limited desk space. The IDA award-winning products feature asymmetric illumination, intelligent auto-dimming, and glare-free lighting, tailored for professionals including gamers, content creators, designers, photographers, students, remote workers, and anyone spending long hours in front of screens.Quntis eye-care monitor lights integrate seamlessly with a variety of screen types—flat, curved, ultra-wide curved, thin, or thick displays—and complement desk styles from minimalist and gaming setups to white or pink aesthetics. With a diverse selection of models suitable for any budget—spanning from cost-effective options to high-performance solutions—Quntis provides professional eye-care lighting solutions.“We are thrilled with this IDA 2025 achievement—it's a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to designs that make a difference, blending technology with thoughtful, ergonomic aesthetics,” said a Quntis spokesperson. “This inspires us to keep innovating and bringing even better lighting solutions to our community.”Quntis' Ongoing Commitment to InnovationHaving launched a wide range of monitor light models with strong acclaim in North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond, Quntis remains committed to innovation and superior design quality. The company focuses on delivering eye-care lighting solutions that enhance productivity and comfort through advanced features like auto-dimming sensors, radar sensors, asymmetric light distribution, and seamless workspace integration.This IDA 2025 recognition affirms Quntis' brand philosophy and years of dedicated effort, propelling the company to develop even more outstanding products that improve daily lives. All Quntis monitor lights undergo rigorous testing by TÜV laboratories and hold CE, FCC, and BIS certifications, ensuring exceptional reliability, safety, and compliance with international standards.For more details on the 2025 IDA winners, visit the official website at https://www.idesignawards.com/ Discover Quntis IDA award-winning monitor lights and explore the full collection at www.quntis.com or on Amazon!Stay connected with Quntis on social media:Instagram: @quntisofficial ( https://www.instagram.com/quntisofficial/） TikTok: @quntisofficial ( https://www.tiktok.com/@quntisofficial） Twitter/X: @QuntisO ( https://x.com/QuntisO） YouTube: @Quntis ( www.youtube.com/@Quntis） About QuntisQuntis is a leading innovator in eye-care monitor lights and lighting solutions. With a focus on ergonomic design, advanced technology, and user-centered innovation, Quntis products are available globally through www.quntis.com , Amazon, and major retailers.Media Contact:press@quntis.comGeneral Contact / Customer Support:support@quntis.com

