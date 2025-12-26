Linktrans Releases Strategic Analysis Addressing "Final Mile" Logistics Challenges for International Importers Linktrans Releases Strategic Analysis Addressing "Final Mile" Logistics Challenges for International Importers

DONGGUAN, CHINA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linktrans , a cross-border logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has released a comprehensive industry guide titled "Clearing Customs is Only Half the Battle." The document addresses critical inefficiencies in the United States domestic shipping sector, specifically targeting the complexities of "Final Mile" delivery for international e-commerce sellers.According to industry data, significant margin erosion occurs after goods have cleared customs, primarily due to cost variables in drayage, transloading, and domestic freight scheduling. The new publication from Linktrans outlines the structural differences between domestic US shipping and the multi-stage process required for international imports."For many international stakeholders, the logistical process is perceived to end at customs clearance," said a spokesperson for Linktrans. "However, operational data suggests that the 'Final Mile'—encompassing port drayage and onward distribution to facilities such as Amazon FBA centers—presents the highest volatility in terms of cost and time management. This guide serves to clarify these technical hurdles."The guide provides a detailed comparative analysis of Full Truckload (FTL) versus Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipping methods. It highlights that while LTL offers flexibility for shipments between 1 to 10 pallets, it carries a higher risk of delay due to multiple handling points. Conversely, FTL is identified as the optimal solution for high-volume shipments exceeding 5,000 lbs (approx. 2,270 kg) or for time-sensitive deliveries requiring direct routing.Key areas of financial risk identified in the report include:Accessorial Fees: Unanticipated charges for services such as liftgate requirements and residential delivery surcharges.Port Drayage Volatility: Examining the impact of fluctuating fees at major hubs like the Port of Long Beach.Compliance Standards: The necessity of strict adherence to palletization standards (48" x 40") and labeling protocols to avoid rejection at distribution centers.Linktrans emphasizes that effective supply chain management requires an end-to-end approach, integrating consolidation in China with domestic US distribution. This strategic alignment aims to mitigate the risks associated with detention fees and missed delivery appointments, which are common causes of supply chain disruption.For more information regarding the guide or logistics services, please visit http://en.link-trans.com About Linktrans Linktrans is a logistics service provider specializing in cross-border supply chain solutions. The company offers integrated services ranging from warehousing and consolidation in China to final-mile delivery across the United States, supporting international merchants in optimizing their global operations. Learn more at http://en.link-trans.com

