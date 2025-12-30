Vibrant Publishers' New Release Public Speaking Essentials Helps You Speak With Impact

Book Cover of Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know by Ami Ved. Ami Ved, author of Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Ami Ved brings her 20+ years of experience as the guiding force to mastering public speaking through expert insights and real-world examples.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is delighted to announce the official release of Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, or Public Speaking Essentials, authored by Ami Ved, an accomplished communication coach, keynote speaker, and soft skills trainer with over twenty years of experience. This comprehensive guide brings together Ami’s professional insights and hands-on strategies to help readers become confident and compelling speakers.

Across 13 clear and practical chapters, the book takes readers through every stage of preparing and delivering a memorable speech. It explains how to connect with different audiences, manage stage fright, use storytelling effectively, structure ideas for clarity, and enhance delivery through voice and body language. Whether in a classroom, boardroom, or on a conference stage, readers will find techniques they can apply immediately.

Experts in the field have praised the book for its practical value and approachable tone. Mark Brown, World Champion of Public Speaking 1995, noted that Public Speaking Essentials is a “must-read” and deserves its place on the bookshelf of anyone who wishes to speak with confidence, clarity, and conviction. Another reviewer highlighted how the honesty of the author about her own initial struggles with public speaking makes this book a more relatable read, coming from lived experience.

The book also includes a complete speech preparation template, chapter-end quizzes to reinforce learning, and personal anecdotes from Ami’s own transformation from a shy student to an award-winning public speaker. An exclusive interview with Mark Brown, the 1995 World Champion of Public Speaking, adds an expert perspective that enriches the learning experience.

Designed for professionals, educators, entrepreneurs, and aspiring speakers alike, Public Speaking Essentials blends foundational principles with advanced methods to help readers communicate with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series, and it is available for purchase through major retailers, including Amazon, and directly via Vibrant Publishers.

About the Author

Ami Ved is a professional communication coach, keynote speaker, and founder of SpeakWithAmee Training and Coaching Company. An ICF CCE-certified trainer with 20+ years of experience, including a decade in China, she has empowered thousands to speak with confidence, clarity, and charisma. Once a shy last-bencher, her journey from multiple job rejections to becoming a LinkedIn Top Voice 2024 inspires professionals worldwide.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information.’ Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Public Speaking Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516356

Hardback - 9781636516370

E-Book - 9781636516363

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.