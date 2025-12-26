How Jiansheng Furniture Supports Educational Brands with Flexible OEM/ODM Services

ZHANGZHOU , FUJIAN, CHINA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As learning environments rapidly transform to accommodate digital integration and collaborative teaching methods, educational brands require manufacturing partners that combine scale with extreme flexibility. Jiansheng Group is an innovative provider of mid- to high-end commercial furniture solutions, boasting proven expertise as a Top OEM/ODM School Furniture Provider with innovative custom solutions that transcend traditional production. Jiansheng Group has 22 years of school furniture industry leadership and an international footprint of 132 countries, not only does it provide school furniture products but also working alongside global educational brands and Ministries of Education to create environments that foster student focus, safety and institutional identity. This press release details how Jiansheng's sophisticated supply chain capabilities meet modern classroom challenges head on.Industry Outlook: Shifting toward Smart and Sustainable LearningThe global education furniture market is witnessing an extraordinary transition. Students and schools alike are moving away from "one-size-fits-all" traditional classrooms toward flexible learning spaces with smart classroom technology, prioritizing flexible learning spaces over rigid traditional ones. Educational brands now prioritize sustainability.lEco-Friendly Materials: Recently there has been an upsurge in demand for non-toxic and recyclable materials that meet stringent environmental standards.lAdjustable Furniture Design: Furniture that grows with your child to reduce long-term costs and enhance ergonomic health is of great benefit to both parties involved.lIntegration of Technology: Desks designed for seamless tablet and laptop usage provide seamless tablet and laptop functionality.lHolistic Solutions: Modern schools increasingly look for "whole-room" solutions that combine acoustics, storage space and mobility into comprehensive solutions.school furnitureTrusted Educational Products with Global CertificationsJiansheng delivers reliable educational furniture backed by rigorous testing and internationally recognized certifications. As a National High-Tech Enterprise, Jiansheng enables educational brands to enter highly regulated global markets with confidence.Certified Management SystemslISO 9001 / ISO 14001 / ISO 45001Ensuring quality control, environmental responsibility, and occupational health & safety.Environmental & Corporate CredibilitylChina Ten-Ring & CQC Certifications for eco-friendly and compliant productslAAA Credit Rating demonstrating financial stability and long-term partnership reliabilitySafety & Market CompliancelCE (Europe) & CCC (China) market access compliancelTested by SGS, TÜV, and IntertekGlobal Technical StandardslEN 1729, BIFMA, and Chinese standards GB/T 3976 / 3325 / 10357OEM & ODM for Educational BrandsJiansheng’s OEM/ODM school furniture solutions are designed to reduce daily school-use challenges while meeting global safety, durability, and compliance requirements.school furniture solutions1. Safety and Durability Vs. Maintenance CostsMany schools face furniture that breaks under heavy use or has sharp edges that pose injury risks, so Jiansheng uses advanced pickling, phosphating and plastic spraying lines to create scratch-resistant iron parts with high impact resistance that have an expected lifespan that spans decades not years.2. Ergonomics and Student FocusPoorly designed seating leads to fatigue and poor posture, negatively affecting academic performance. Jiansheng's R&D team excels at ergonomic design by creating chairs which support the natural curve of spine. Our customizable height adjustments and seat angles enable brands to offer products which keep students engaged for extended periods of time.3. Space Utilization and Classroom ManagementStatic furniture often stands in the way of effective modern teaching methods like group work. Jiansheng offers mobile solutions that enable teachers to reorganize a classroom quickly in minutes - increasing space utilization by up to 30% while making managing various class sizes and activities simpler.Jiansheng Solution: Unparalleled Customization and ScaleHow does Jiansheng support global brands? The answer lies within its massive 150,000-square-meter Jiansheng Education Industrial Park facility. Here, our vertically integrated manufacturing base ensures complete control from raw iron and wooden boards all the way to final assembly.Jiansheng's Engineers Are Equipped for OEM/ODM/OBM Solutions No matter if a brand needs minor tweaks to an existing design (OEM) or entirely new products designed from scratch (ODM), our engineers offer end-to-end support from start to finish. Our team can customize to your brand:üMaterials: From sustainable wood composites to high-density plastics.üAesthetics: Custom-matched color to tie in with institutional branding.üFunctionality: By including storage compartments, hooks or cable management features into their design, functionality can be increased significantly.School Furniture Solutions with 3D Design SupportTo ensure each product fits real classroom needs, Jiansheng offers school furniture solutions supported by professional 3D design and space planning. Through realistic 3D renderings, educational brands can visualize layouts, optimize classroom ergonomics, and validate functionality before production—reducing development risk and improving project efficiency.school furniture providerGlobal Success CasesOur ability to deliver at scale is demonstrated through partnerships with Ministries of Education in over 30 countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and Ghana. In China we are trusted suppliers to Xiamen University and Fudan University - where we regularly produce over 100,000 desks and chairs each month while maintaining precision necessary for high-end boutique brands.Partnering for the Future of EducationJiansheng Group is more than just a furniture factory; we are an international engine of educational innovation. By offering flexible OEM/ODM services backed by international certifications and an immense manufacturing scale, we enable educational brands to realize their creative ideas into reality. Furthermore, our "School Furniture Solution" meets contemporary schools' demands for safety, ergonomics, and smart design in one comprehensive package.Bring your educational brand to the next level by teaming up with an organization that understands the science of learning.For more information on our customization capabilities, factory tours, or product catalog, please visit our official website: http://cn-schoolfurniture.com/

