How to Work with Jiansheng Furniture as a Customized School Furniture Supplier for Large Projects: A Step-by-Step Guide

ZHANGZHOU , FUJIAN, CHINA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The procurement of furniture can be a logistical and quality challenge for Ministries of Education, Universities, and large Educational Institutions undertaking major expansions or renovations. The success of a partnership depends on choosing a supplier who offers not only products but also customized furniture for large projects abilities, industrial scale and a track record in the global market. This guide provides procurement teams, architects and project managers a step-by-step road map for effectively collaborating Jiansheng Group a global mid to high-end commercial furniture solutions provider with 22 years' experience.Phase 1: Initial Assessment and Needs AssessmentThe first step is to consult deeply with the client in order to define clearly the scope of the project and its specialized requirements.Step 1.1: Project Scope definition and consultationlAction: Contact Jiansheng’s dedicated project sales teams and present your tender documents.lJiansheng’s Role：Utilize Jiansheng’s expertise in educational furniture to provide an initial conceptual input. The team will analyze project types (e.g. K-12 furniture,universities furniture, laboratories，Lecture hall desks and chairs, multi-functional classroom products, dormitory beds, dining tables and chairs, kindergarten furniture, library furniture, office furniture, etc.) to determine immediate functional requirements.lClient Value: Jiansheng has a wealth of experience in supplying school furniture for the Ministry of Education of over 30 countries, and to prestigious institutions such as Fudan University, and MOEs located in regions like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Ghana, Israel, Zambia, and Mozambique Step 1.2: Analysis of Needs and Request for Customization (OEM/ODM/OBM).lAction：Clearly communicate your customization requirements. Are you looking for OEM manufacturing to your design, ODM using Jiansheng’s design and branding it as yours, or a complete school furniture solution .lJiansheng’s Role: Our R&D team will begin preliminary technical feasibility assessments of your custom designs. They will focus on ergonomics and material safety as well as compliance with desired standards.Jiansheng GroupPhase 2: Design, Engineering, and Quality Assurance (Mitigating Risk)This phase converts conceptual requirements into actionable and assured production plans.Step 2.1 - Prototype Development & Engineering DrawingslAction: Jiansheng provides comprehensive 2D/3D engineering drawings, realistic 3D renderings, and overall school furniture solution designs, including student desks and chairs, lockers, and multifunctional classroom layouts. Clients can visually review the designs in a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) format before approval. Material specifications and design details are included.lJiansheng’s Role: Leveraging its technical expertise as a High-Tech Enterprise, Jiansheng develops the initial physical prototype or sample set based on the finalized design and visual renderings.lValue for Clients: This step ensures that design flaws are identified and corrected before mass production. By combining 3D design, visual renderings, and practical prototype creation, clients can confidently verify functionality, aesthetics, and spatial arrangements, ensuring the final school furniture solution perfectly matches expectations.Step 2.2: Verification of Certification and ComplianceThe client confirms that all quality, safety, and environmental standards for the target market are met.Jiansheng provides full compliance documentation, including management system certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001), product safety certificates (CE, CCC, EN 1729, BIFMA), environmental standards (China Environmental Labeling, CQC), and third-party test reports from TUV, SGS, and Intertek.school furniture solutionPhase 3: Manufacturing and Production Management (Scale and Reliability)Jiansheng’s massive manufacturing infrastructure allows it to handle even the largest of orders efficiently and according to specification.Step 3.1: Planning Production and Allocating CapacitylAction: Finalize order quantity and delivery schedule.lJiansheng’s Role: The production is planned across the 150,.000 square meters in the Jiansheng Education Industrial Park. The facility is equipped with an automated production line that manages the vertical process from raw materials to final treatment.lClient Value: By leveraging Jiansheng’s huge annual capacity -- annual production capacity exceeds 1milion sets of school desks and chairs and 200,000 apartment beds,20,000 Sets of Office Furniture.Step 3.2: Quality Inspection and Checks at Mid-ProductionlAction：A client or a third-party auditor may perform a factory audit in mid-production (e.g. during assembly or finish).lJiansheng’s Role： Facilitate the inspections and show adherence to approved drawings and standards of quality ( GB/T3976, and GB/T3325). Maintain strict quality control in every step of integrated manufacturing.Phase 4: Logistics, Delivery, and Aftercare (Global Reach)Final phase: Jiansheng exports products worldwide. This ensures that the product arrives at its destination on time and safely.Step 4.1: Packaging & Global Logistics ManagementlAction：Confirm the packaging type (e.g. KD/flat pack for efficiency) as well as shipping terms.lJiansheng’s Role: Manage export-grade packaging, and coordinate logistics to ship to any of the 132 nations and regions Jiansheng previously exported to. They manage all the documentation needed for international freight and clearance of customs.lValue for Clients: Jiansheng has decades of experience in supplying large universities and MOEs, which allows it to streamline complex international shipping and minimize delays.Step 4.2: Project Completion & Ongoing SupportlAction：The project receives and installs furniture successfully.lJiansheng’s Role: Provide post-sale assistance and installation guides to ensure client satisfaction.Jiansheng Group is a great partner for large-scale furniture projects in education. They offer a combination of industrial scale, customization capabilities and global quality assurance. The integrated solution model allows educational institutions to focus on creating better learning environments.Are you ready to transform your education infrastructure with a customized, reliable solution?Contact Jiansheng Group to begin your project consultation. You will receive a plan that is tailored to the unique specifications and scale of your project.Website: https://www.cn-schoolfurniture.com/

