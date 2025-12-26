Message by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion of Independence and Unity Day

SLOVENIA, December 26 - "Whoever dislikes the light extinguishes it themselves; but then has no right to curse the night," wrote the visionary Ivan Cankar in White Chrysanthemum. This thought reminds us today that every change begins with the individual, and that as a community we are strongest when we are connected. This is not just the message of today's holiday; it is a value that must be consciously protected and nurtured. Today, we also face a choice: will we strengthen the light of community, or allow ourselves to be divided by the shadows of mistrust?

Today takes us back to December 1990, when we as a nation knew how to unite around the most important decision in our history. That December thirty-five years ago we demonstrated the true meaning of shared will, courage and confidence in our own future. We were united not because we were the same, but because we knew how to stand together. We understood that change could only be achieved together.

Over these thirty-five years, we have come a long way as a community. We have become a mature, independent state, while evolving as a society – growing and learning to live together in periods of close cohesion and when our views diverge. The world today is marked by rapid change, uncertainty and division, all of which affect us too. This holiday therefore offers us an opportunity to reflect sincerely on who we have become and where we wish to go.

At the heart of our story have always been the values that bind us together: cooperation, solidarity and freedom. These are not lofty words, but fundamental values that have sustained us through the most challenging moments – independence, natural disasters and crises that have tested both our patience and our trust. These are values that unite, not divide.

Slovenia was not created by a historic decision alone, but through the everyday actions of its people. It was built through the small, often quiet achievements by scientists, workers, farmers, teachers, nurses and doctors, entrepreneurs, artists and athletes – and each and every one of us who contributed to the common good in our own way. People are the heart of our country.

Today, Slovenia is a safe and stable country. Yet independence and unity cannot be taken for granted. They are a responsibility that we have towards one another and towards future generations – a responsibility to care for our community even when we differ; to listen to one another, to cooperate, and to build bridges, even when building walls would be easier.

May Independence and Unity Day be an opportunity to rediscover how precious life in a community truly is. Let us remember that responsibility for the future is an honour, not a burden. Let us ensure that the spirit of unity from 1990 does not remain merely a memory, but becomes an inspiration for our everyday actions.

My sincere congratulations on Independence and Unity Day.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia