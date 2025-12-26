Poindexter Global Intelligence Launches National Criminal Background Platform in the Dominican Republic

Poindexter Global Intelligence

Same-day criminal background check reports, comprehensive nationwide coverage across all thirty-one provinces of the Dominican Republic.

Same-day criminal history reports that include the entire national database with photographic authentication is unprecedented.” — C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo

SANTO DOMINGO DE GUZMAN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poindexter Global Intelligence today announced the availability of its immediate criminal background check service, providing comprehensive nationwide coverage across all thirty-one provinces of the Dominican Republic. The service is designed for foreign law enforcement agencies, corporate clients, insurers, financial institutions, legal professionals, and private individuals who require fast, reliable, and verifiable background intelligence. In the private sector, this depth of coverage is particularly valuable for pre-employment screening, commercial underwriting, partner due diligence, lending decisions, and litigation support, where incomplete or delayed information can materially impact outcomes.In an environment marked by heightened regulatory scrutiny, expanding compliance requirements, and increased exposure to counterparty risk, timely access to authoritative background information has become essential. Poindexter Global Intelligence’s new offering addresses the need for parties seeking to perform due diligence on residents of the Dominican Republic by delivering rapid results without compromising accuracy or evidentiary integrity. Each criminal background check includes searches across both lower courts and higher tribunals, ensuring a complete review of relevant criminal proceedings, convictions, and judicial actions at all levels of the Dominican legal system. By extending beyond local or municipal records, the service provides clients with a holistic view of potential legal exposure that might otherwise remain undiscovered.A distinguishing feature of the service is photographic identity verification. Every report includes the subject’s photograph, enabling clients to confirm that records correspond to the correct individual. This added safeguard substantially reduces the risk of mistaken identity, name similarities, or false positives, all of which are common challenges in background investigations within emerging markets. By integrating court data with visual identity confirmation, Poindexter Global Intelligence delivers intelligence that is immediately actionable and suitable for high-stakes decision-making.Unlike traditional background checks that can take days or weeks to complete, this service is structured for immediate execution. Clients receive prompt results while maintaining adherence to applicable legal, ethical, and confidentiality standards. Each investigation is conducted using disciplined intelligence methodologies, ensuring lawful sourcing and responsible handling of sensitive information.Poindexter Global Intelligence brings a professional intelligence framework to background investigations in the Caribbean and Latin America. The firm’s approach reflects an understanding of how executives, underwriters, compliance officers, and legal teams rely on intelligence to manage risk and protect organizational interests. With the launch of this nationwide, immediate background check capability, Poindexter Global Intelligence now offers one of the most comprehensive criminal screening solutions available in the Caribbean. For organizations and individuals who cannot afford uncertainty, delays, or incomplete information, this new service delivers clarity, speed, and confidence.Poindexter Global Intelligence is a professional intelligence and investigative services firm providing due diligence, background investigations, and risk intelligence solutions for corporate, legal, insurance, and private clients operating in complex jurisdictions.

