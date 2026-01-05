Assured Home Nursing of Birmingham, MI is now a Certified Medicaid Home Help Provider

Eligible seniors and adults with disabilities in Birmingham, MI, can now get Medicaid-funded in-home care through Assured Home Nursing.

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 20 years, Assured Home Nursing (AHN) has been helping seniors live comfortably at home—and now, it’s even easier for them to get the support they need. The team is officially a certified Medicaid Home Help provider in Michigan. They help eligible seniors and people with disabilities with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) like bathing and dressing, and Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADLs) like cooking and managing medications. In addition, AHN helps family members and trusted caregivers avail the unique Medicaid benefit of being paid for the care they provide. This benefit not only offers financial support to caregivers but also ensures seniors and people with disabilities receive consistent care at home.

Assured Home Nursing is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which gives families added reassurance when choosing care for their loved ones. This accreditation reflects the agency’s commitment to fair practices, clear communication, and dependable in-home support for seniors.

Guiding Principles of Care

At Assured Home Nursing, every Medicaid Home Help service they offer is guided by core values that put seniors and their families first. Compassion means being fully present and caring for each individual they serve. Peace of Mind comes from knowing families can trust their loved ones are safe and supported at home. Quality of Life ensures seniors continue to live with comfort and joy without going through the challenges of daily life. These values make Medicaid-funded care reliable and genuinely supportive.

Support Through the Medicaid Home Help Program

As a certified Medicaid Home Help provider, AHN helps eligible seniors and people with disabilities access reliable in-home care funded by Medicaid. The program provides up to 180 hours of care each month, with additional hours available as needed. Managed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it is part of Medicaid Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS), which includes assistance with daily activities, medication management, homemaker services, respite, transportation, and more—everything needed to help seniors and people with disabilities remain safely in their homes.

AHN also helps families and trusted caregivers receive formal recognition and compensation through the Medicaid program for the care they provide. This support not only eases the financial burden on loved ones but also strengthens the home care network, ensuring seniors and people with disabilities receive consistent, compassionate care from familiar, trusted caregivers.

Eligibility and Caregiver Support

Assured Home Nursing works with families to make Michigan’s Home Help Program easier to understand and access. To qualify, eligible individuals must be legal residents of the state and either 65 or older or living with a disability. They also need assistance with at least one daily activity such as eating, bathing, transferring, or mobility. Certain family members and close connections—like adult children, siblings, or grandchildren—can be paid for providing care, while spouses are not eligible. The team helps families complete the necessary steps, clarifies who can serve as a caregiver, and ensures seniors can start receiving the support they qualify for without unnecessary delays.

Start Receiving Medicaid Home Help with Assured Home Nursing

Assured Home Nursing can help seniors and individuals with disabilities access care through Michigan’s Medicaid Home Help Program and reduce the financial burden of in-home support. Their team guides families throughout the process, helping them understand the program and connect with approved caregivers. By reaching out to Assured Home Nursing, families can make it easier to get professional help for daily activities and household tasks while keeping costs manageable.

To begin the process, contact your local Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) office. A caseworker will visit your home to assess your care needs and determine eligibility. Once approved, families can arrange caregivers, set schedules, and receive guidance from the DHHS team. Throughout the process, Assured Home Nursing is there to answer questions, coordinate care, and ensure seniors receive the support they need.

About Assured Home Nursing

Assured Home Nursing is a premier senior care provider serving aging adults in and around Birmingham, MI. They are committed to helping seniors live their best life during their golden years while feeling independent and valued. For them, it’s personal—every older adult is treated like family. The team includes certified caregivers, CNAs, and RNs, who are carefully matched with elders to provide the right support. Services range from personal care and companion care to medical home care, diabetes management, and much more, all designed to meet the needs of each beloved senior. For any questions or more information, you are encouraged to contact Assured Home Nursing of Birmingham, MI.

