LOGSDAY SHINES A LIGHT ON HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT LIGHTING FOR EVERY ROOM — A SIMPLE HOME GUIDE TO TRANSFORM ANY SPACE

“Good lighting is not just about brightness; it’s about balance. When ambient, task, and accent lighting work together, every room becomes more comfortable, functional, and visually appealing.” — James Marquez, Founder of LightCraft Solutions

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logsday, a trusted lifestyle and home improvement publisher, today releases a new comprehensive beginner's guide "How to Choose the Right Lighting for Every Room", designed to help homeowners, interior design beginners, and renovation enthusiasts understand how to select ideal lighting solutions that balance function, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

Home lighting design plays an essential role in creating atmosphere, boosting productivity, and enhancing safety. Yet many homeowners struggle to find the right mix of fixtures, bulbs, and lighting layouts. Logsday’s walkthrough highlights how lighting can be used not just for visibility, but also to improve interior décor, mood, and energy efficiency.

Proper home lighting starts with understanding the three essential types of lighting: ambient lighting, task lighting, and accent/decorative lighting. Ambient lighting provides general illumination for safe movement, task lighting supports specific activities like reading or cooking, and accent lighting highlights décor, textures, or architectural features. When combined, these light types create layered lighting that elevates the look and function of each room throughout the home.

“Lighting is far more than just bright bulbs,” says Dr. Anita Rao, Principal Designer at Beam & Brilliance Interiors. “When homeowners understand lighting layers and how to mix ambient, task, and accent light, they unlock both visual comfort and design impact. Every room has its own lighting personality and should be treated as such.”

Experts also emphasize that lighting choice directly impacts how you use spaces. James Marquez, Lighting Consultant and Founder of LightCraft Solutions, adds, “A well-lit home improves not just visibility, but also wellbeing. Warm light in bedrooms supports relaxation, while bright, energy-efficient fixtures in kitchens ensure safety and efficiency. Thoughtful lighting makes every room more usable and enjoyable.”

Logsday’s guide offers actionable tips for each part of the house:

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐬

A living room serves as the heart of relaxation and social gatherings. Balance warm ambient lighting with statement fixtures like soft ceiling lights or chandeliers paired with floor or table lamps for reading corners. This balanced approach produces an inviting atmosphere that adapts to both day and night activities.

𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐬

Kitchens are functional workspaces where layered lighting is crucial. Bright task lighting over countertops, islands, and stoves ensures safe food preparation and cleanup, while ambient ceiling lights keep the core space evenly lit. Logsday recommends under-cabinet LEDs and pendant light options to combine clarity with modern design.

𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

In the bedroom, the goal is to create relaxing, peaceful lighting. Soft ambient sources can be paired with bedside task lamps or wall sconces to support reading and sleeping rituals without harsh brightness. Dimmable lights add flexibility for mood control.

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬

Effective bathroom lighting focuses on balanced illumination for grooming and makeup tasks, typically with clear lighting around mirrors and ceiling fixtures for overall brightness. LEDs with a high Color Rendering Index (CRI) help mirror lighting mimic natural daylight, providing true color visibility.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

Working from home or studying demands sharp task lighting that reduces eye strain and enhances focus. Adjustable desk lamps combined with general lighting create a productive and comfortable workspace.

𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 & 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭

Dining rooms benefit from warm lighting that encourages ambiance and conversation, often anchored by a centerpiece chandelier or pendant. Hallways, on the other hand, need consistent general lighting to improve safety and transition between rooms.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲

Logsday further highlights the growing importance of smart bulbs and energy-efficient LED solutions in modern homes. LED lights consume less energy, last longer, and can often be adjusted in brightness and color temperature. Many smart systems also support remote control and scheduling, allowing homeowners to enhance comfort while lowering electricity costs.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Color temperature affects how light feels in a room. Warm light (around 2700-3000K) creates a cozy and comfortable atmosphere ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. Neutral tones support spaces requiring both clarity and comfort, like kitchens and bathrooms. Choosing the right color temperature is part of how to choose the right lighting for every room and impacts both mood and function.

𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬

All too often, homeowners select lighting based on fixture style alone, ignoring function and placement. Examples of common lighting errors include relying solely on central ceiling lights, choosing fixtures that are too large or small for the space, or ignoring task zones that require focused lighting. By planning lighting early in a renovation or design project, these mistakes are easily avoided.

