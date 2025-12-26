A Good Formula Is More Than Freeze-Drying: The Fusion Nutrition Concept by Yupai

WEIFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of constant innovation in pet nutrition, buzzwords like “grain-free” or “high-protein” are no longer enough. What truly resonates with pet parents and builds long-term trust is not just the ingredient list, but the nutritional philosophy and scientific rationale behind the product.At Shandong Yupai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., we start from the biological nature of cats and dogs and combine it with modern nutrition science to create the “Fusion Nutrition Formula” — a formulation concept that prioritizes natural, scientific, palatable, and functional pet food Why Fusion Nutrition Formula?The Fusion Nutrition Formula is not about simply mixing ingredients together. It’s a comprehensive nutritional system built upon an in-depth understanding of ingredient function, animal physiology, feeding behavior, and nutrient absorption.1. Not Just Addition — It's Structural Optimization“Fusion” means synergy. For example, lean chicken breast provides a clean protein base, while purple sweet potato, pumpkin, and carrot offer plant compounds that support gut flora, digestion, and antioxidant defenses. This not only creates a more complex taste experience but also enhances the overall health benefits of the product.Instead of overloading the digestive system with a single type of protein, we aim to achieve balance and completeness through nutritional diversity and structure.2. Inspired by Natural Eating BehaviorsIn nature, although cats and dogs are primarily carnivores, they also consume small amounts of plant matter — whether by eating grass or ingesting the stomach contents of herbivorous prey. Our Fusion Nutrition Formula is a modern interpretation of this primal eating logic.We do not pursue trends or flashy formulations. Every ingredient has a purpose. Every combination serves a function.Rigorous Ingredient Selection: Natural, Functional, and TraceableA high-quality formula starts with uncompromising ingredient standards. At Yupai, we believe the foundation of trust begins at the source. That’s why our partner farms and facilities span China, Thailand, the United States, and Europe — all of which adhere to food-grade safety protocols and sustainable certification systems. We ensure that all ingredients are natural, pure, and reliable.Poultry Source:Our chicken ingredients — including breast meat, thigh meat, liver, and heart — are all certified as human-grade. Our primary poultry supplier is Shandong Xinhesheng Food Group Co., Ltd., founded in 2010. It is a leading integrated food enterprise in China that combines feed production, poultry farming, chicken processing, and deep processing of ready-to-eat meals. Recognized as a National Key Leading Enterprise in Agricultural Industrialization, it is also among the first companies certified by the China Certification and Accreditation Administration for “Same Line, Same Standard, Same Quality” production.It supplies to global brands such as Dicos, McDonald's China, China Aviation, and international partners including Keystone Foods (US), JBS (Brazil), McCormick (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Unilever (Netherlands), Cargill (US), and Newly Weds Foods (US).This is more than a supply chain — it’s a network of trust, transparency, and technical depth.Fruits and Vegetables:We source fresh fruits and vegetables from nearby regional farms in China, a leading agricultural nation with abundant produce. Our selected ingredients include Shaanxi-grown pears, Shandong pumpkins, and Yunnan purple sweet potatoes, which retain their natural taste and nutritional potency.Nutritional Enhancements:Balanced amounts of dietary fiber, yucca powder, and trace minerals are added to support gut health, reduce fecal odor, and improve stool quality.Processing Method:We use low-temperature processing combined with vacuum freeze-drying to preserve the maximum nutritional integrity of raw ingredients — without any artificial flavors, colors, or palatability agents.This is not a marketing slogan. It is our commitment as a premium pet food manufacturer.Beyond Origin: Sourcing with PurposeWe don’t just look at where our ingredients come from—we focus on why we choose them. Our raw materials are sourced from high-quality farms and direct-processing facilities based on the following principles:• Food-Grade Standards: All meats such as chicken breast, chicken thighs, and chicken liver are held to human-grade safety standards.• Natural Ingredients: No flavoring agents, artificial additives, or grains.• Functional Pairing: We strategically match ingredients based on their natural properties—for example, chicken with pumpkin, or purple sweet potato with chicken heart.• Low-Temperature Processing: This maximizes nutrient retention and ensures the biological integrity of the raw materials.Formula Breakdown: Not a Numbers Game, But Nutritional LogicHere's a typical formulation structure of one of our key products:53% chicken breast + 12% chicken leg meat + 10% chicken gizzard + 5% chicken liver + 5% chicken heart5% pumpkin + 5% purple sweet potato + 5% pear + 2% carrot + dietary fiber + yucca + mineralsThis is not about inflating “fresh meat percentage.” Instead, it reflects a carefully designed nutritional equation that considers protein diversity, fat content, vitamin synergy, taste balance, and digestive tolerance.We strictly follow our ratio of: 90–95% high-quality animal protein + 5–10% scientifically selected fruits and vegetables, delivering a structure that feeds both biological instinct and functional health.This structural formulation not only supports digestion and absorption but also ensures that each serving of our freeze dried dog treats or freeze dried cat treats delivers real nutritional value — far beyond typical pet treats in the market.While we don’t chase buzzwords, every detail of our product logic contributes to long-term Dog Nutrition andCat Nutrition.“Beyond Raw”: True Innovation Is in the PhilosophyWe apply the principle of “Beyond Raw” to our entire product development process.It’s not just about sourcing clean ingredients, using more meat, or avoiding additives — it’s about going a step further and creating meaning and structure behind every product.We ask the hard questions:Can your pet digest and metabolize all this protein effectively?Will this product help with constipation, dull coat, or foul-smelling stool?Will pets enjoy it even without flavor enhancers or palatants?Is each recipe tied to a specific nutritional need?At the heart of all this is our belief that pet food is not just a product — it's a tool for proactive health support.Not Just Tasty — Truly TrustworthyYupai now offers multiple product series tailored for different life stages, sizes, and needs. We invest over 5 million RMB annually in R&D and partner with top nutritionists and food technologists from China, Korea, and the U.S.We don’t aim to be the brand with the most SKUs.We aim to be the brand with the most logic, the most trust, and the most nutritional substance.Final Words: Feeding Well Is Why We ExistWe believe that good pet food should do more than satisfy hunger — it should build lifelong health habits.By ensuring your pet consumes clean, natural, and well-balanced nutrition every day, we aim to support long-term vitality and happiness.The Fusion Nutrition Formula is not just a product concept — it’s a practical philosophy for better pet nutrition.

