The global shift toward natural health solutions continues to accelerate, driven by growing consumer interest in plant-based ingredients, clean-label formulations, and evidence-supported botanical extracts. As companies across the nutraceutical, functional food, and personal care sectors search for dependable partners, attention increasingly turns to manufacturers with deep expertise in raw materials and end-product development. Among the exhibitors preparing to demonstrate comprehensive capabilities at industry events such as CPHI, one name that consistently draws interest is a Global Plant Extracts Leader known for integrating research, manufacturing, and formulation innovation—Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (YTBIO).Rising Demand for Plant-Derived Functional IngredientsAcross global markets, the demand for botanical extracts continues to expand. Consumers look for products offering balanced nutritional support, gentle functionality, and compatibility with daily wellness routines. Manufacturers in turn need adaptable raw materials that align with evolving regulations, safety expectations, and multi-scenario applications.The steady rise of plant-based supplements highlights a few major forces:Interest in natural functional ingredients for digestion, vision support, weight management, and antioxidant activityIncreased use of botanical extracts in beverages, gummies, capsules, and personalized supplement formatsA growing preference for multipurpose ingredients that support flexible formulation strategiesThese trends place significant importance on suppliers able to combine plant extract expertise with consumer-ready manufacturing capabilities—an area where YTBIO has steadily advanced since its establishment in 2014.A Decade of Specialization in Botanical and Nutritional Raw MaterialsHeadquartered in Xi'an with a production facility in the Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone, YTBIO operates a factory footprint exceeding 10,000㎡. Over the past decade, the company has focused on herbal extracts, nutritional and organic raw materials, and cosmetic-grade ingredients. This foundation allows the team to approach product development holistically—from the selection of botanical sources to the refinement of finished health foods.The company’s raw material portfolio spans widely used extracts as well as more specialized botanicals tailored for targeted applications. Among these, Plant protein, berberine hydrochloride, resveratrol serves as a representative example of YTBIO’s approach to plant-derived ingredients.Integrated OEM Manufacturing Supporting Multiple FormatsBeyond raw materials, YTBIO’s capabilities extend into a complete OEM system, offering capsules, Granulation, tablets, solid beverages, and gummies. This combination of raw material knowledge and end-product manufacturing allows buyers to develop customized formulas without needing to coordinate multiple suppliers.The company’s services include:Ingredient selection and compounding guidanceDevelopment of customized blends aligned with market positioningSupport for flexible functional ingredients based on regional regulatory considerationsPackaging consultation and label design assistanceYTBIO’s production experience helps simplify the journey from concept to finished product. With many brands increasingly seeking differentiation through unique ingredient combinations, the ability to formulate with plant extracts—supported by a team familiar with both raw materials and production—becomes particularly valuable.Industry Trends Shaping New Product DevelopmentAs CPHI and similar events highlight, several trends continue to shape the direction of next-generation natural health solutions:1.Multi-Functional Botanical BlendsBrands increasingly explore combinations of plant extracts that can support multiple wellness categories. Plant protein, berberine hydrochloride, and resveratrol are often included in formulations targeting areas like metabolic support, cellular health, and muscle recovery. These ingredients pair well with other traditional botanicals such as turmeric or milk thistle extracts to enhance their comprehensive wellness profiles.2. Expansion of Gummy and Solid Beverage FormatsConsumer preference for convenient formats drives innovation in gummies and instant beverages. This shift requires raw materials compatible with taste, solubility, and stability requirements—areas where YTBIO’s compounding guidance plays a useful role.3. Clean-Label Positioning and Organic Ingredient DemandTransparency remains important for global buyers. YTBIO’s experience in organic extract raw materials supports companies developing clean-label formulations aimed at health-conscious consumers.4. Cross-Category Applications in Beauty and CosmeticsMany botanical extracts now appear in topical formulations and ingestible beauty products. YTBIO provides cosmetic raw materials as part of its portfolio, allowing brands to design cross-category product lines with aligned ingredient stories.5. Product Refresh Cycles and Rapid Formula CustomizationWith shorter development cycles and the need for market-responsive product launches, OEM manufacturers with flexible production lines and strong raw material familiarity can support rapid prototype creation. This agility is central to YTBIO’s solutions for new product development.How YTBIO Prepares for Global Industry EventsExhibitions such as CPHI serve as important platforms for discussing supply chain collaboration, product innovation, and international market requirements. For YTBIO, participation highlights its decade of involvement in the raw materials sector and its evolution into a comprehensive health food manufacturer capable of supporting full-process solutions.At events, the company typically presents:A sampling of plant extracts and organic raw materialsNew-developed formulations designed for trending categoriesPackaging concepts and example finished productsInsights into OEM customization pathwaysInformation on ingredient sourcing, production standards, and testing approachesThese discussions help buyers understand how plant extracts can be integrated into market-aligned health foods, beverages, and supplements. They also support the growing need for stable, long-term supply partnerships.Application Scenarios Across Modern Health MarketsYTBIO’s raw materials and OEM formats contribute to product lines seen in several global sectors:Functional SupplementsCapsules, tablets, and granules featuring ingredients such as Plant protein, berberine hydrochloride, and resveratrol are commonly integrated into daily wellness routines. Brands often target specific functions such as metabolic support, cardiovascular health, athletic performance, or cellular aging (anti-aging).Healthy Instant BeveragesSolid beverages provide opportunities for quick-dissolve herbal blends, often featuring multiple botanical extracts. These beverages align with markets where herbal drink traditions remain strong.Gummies for General WellnessGummies have expanded far beyond basic vitamin supplements. Botanical-based gummies support a wide spectrum of categories, and YTBIO’s gummies production allows brands to incorporate plant extracts into new consumer-friendly formats.Cosmetic and Beauty-from-Within ProductsBotanical extracts are frequently selected for topical formulas or ingestible beauty products. YTBIO’s dual focus on nutritional and cosmetic ingredients facilitates a unified approach for brands expanding across both areas.Private-Label and Customized FormulasStartups and growing brands often require unique formulations to differentiate in competitive markets. YTBIO’s raw material experience, combined with OEM capabilities, helps guide formulation decisions while balancing cost, performance, and regulatory expectations.Practical Advantages for Global BuyersCompanies seeking partners in the plant extract and health food manufacturing sector often evaluate reliability, capability, and adaptability. In practice, buyers benefit from YTBIO’s:Location and Infrastructure: A headquarters in Xi’an—an important region for botanical resources—and a manufacturing center in Weinan’s development zone provide access to stable supply chains.Experience with Raw Materials: A decade of experience allows for informed ingredient recommendations and accurate support during formula creation.Comprehensive OEM Options: The ability to produce capsules, granules, tablets, solid beverages, and gummies simplifies multi-format product planning.Support for Product Design: Packaging and label design services help brands accelerate the development timeline.Commitment to New Product Development: Continuous exploration of ingredients and formulations provides buyers with updated options aligned with market demand.These characteristics help YTBIO collaborate with international companies looking for dependable supply partnerships and flexible product development support.Outlook: The Future of Plant-Based InnovationsAs natural health continues expanding globally, the intersection of plant extract science, consumer-ready product formats, and global distribution channels will shape the next decade of growth. Companies positioned at this intersection—combining raw material insight, OEM capabilities, and responsive formulation development—are set to influence how brands bring new botanical solutions to market.Industry gatherings such as CPHI will continue showcasing advances in extraction technology, cross-category applications, and evolving consumer preferences. For participants and buyers exploring trusted partners in natural health, YTBIO represents a manufacturer with the combination of experience and adaptability that aligns with emerging global trends.Final ThoughtsThe future of natural health is shaped by companies capable of bridging raw material expertise with innovative product development. With its experience in herbal extracts, nutritional supplements, and versatile OEM manufacturing, YTBIO contributes to the ongoing evolution of plant-based solutions across global markets. As interest in natural health products continues to rise, the company’s approach to ingredient quality, formulation support, and product diversification positions it as a valuable partner for brands preparing to engage in the next generation of wellness offerings. More information can be found at https://www.ytbio-healthy.com/

