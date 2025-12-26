Nova Gen Realty’s Brittany Burns Earns Prestigious eXp ICON Award for Oct 2025

Homes for Sale in League City Brittany Burns realtor Houses for Sale Homes for Sale League City

Nova Gen Realty’s Brittany Burns earns the prestigious eXp ICON Award for October 2025, recognizing excellence in real estate performance and leadership.

LEAGUE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- League City, TX — December 26, 2025 — Nova Gen Realty is happy to announce that Brittany Burns, the founder and lead agent of the company, has received the eXp ICON Award for October 2025. This award is a very important honor at eXp Realty. It is given to agents who do excellent work, reach important sales goals, and also help other agents in the company. Brittany Burns’s recognition shows her hard work, leadership, and commitment to both her clients and the real estate community.Celebrating Exceptional PerformanceEvery month, eXp Realty, a company that helps people buy and sell homes, honors top agents with the ICON Award. In October 2025, 310 agents from different parts of the world earned this award. Brittany Burns is one of them. The award does not only celebrate high sales numbers. It also recognizes agents who guide others, share knowledge, and help make the company a positive and helpful place for everyone.To get the ICON Award, agents must reach strict sales goals. These can include earning a certain amount of money through home sales or reaching the annual limit of what the company calls “company dollar.” Agents must also participate in activities that support other agents and the company’s culture. Brittany Burns met these requirements by achieving strong sales results and mentoring her colleagues.Acknowledging Nova Gen Realty’s LeadershipNova Gen Realty, based in League City, Texas, is known for honesty, professionalism, and caring about clients. Brittany Burns started the company to provide real estate services that focus on trust and strong relationships with clients. According to the company’s website, Nova Gen Realty believes it is important to guide clients carefully so they can make good decisions when buying or selling homes.Being recognized as an ICON agent shows that Brittany Burns leads by example. She combines her sales achievements with helping other agents learn and grow. This shows that success in real estate is not only about selling houses. It is also about helping people, building trust, and creating a positive work environment.What ICON Status Means at eXpEarning the ICON Award at eXp Realty comes with several benefits. These include:• Receiving up to sixteen thousand dollars in company stock, given in steps when agents reach certain sales and mentoring goals.• Joining special leadership groups where agents can learn from each other and share ideas.• Being recognized in eXp’s worldwide network through announcements and specialinvitations to events.For Brittany Burns, receiving the ICON Award is not only an achievement for herself but also for Nova Gen Realty. It highlights the company’s growing influence in the real estate business and shows that their approach of helping clients and other agents is working well.Nova Gen Realty ReactionNova Gen Realty’s team said they are proud of Brittany Burns. A company spokesperson said, “Brittany works hard and always supports others. She is a perfect example of an ICON agent. This award shows her effort and the strong culture at Nova Gen Realty.”Brittany Burns shared her feelings about the award: “Becoming an ICON agent is very special to me. It is not just about my personal success. It is about helping others grow, teaching new agents, and contributing to a positive culture. I want to make sure our team and our clients succeed together.”This statement shows that the ICON Award is about leadership, helping others, and working together, not just personal sales.About eXp Realty’s ICON ProgramThe eXp ICON Award is for agents who do very well in sales and follow the company’s values. Agents qualify by reaching high sales goals or completing a set number of home transactions.In addition to sales, ICON agents must help the company’s culture. They can do this by mentoring new agents, teaching courses, taking part in special events, or joining committees. A special committee checks each candidate to make sure they meet all rules and represent the company’s values.Getting the ICON Award shows that an agent is a leader. It proves that they can balance strong sales with helping other agents and building a positive company culture.Looking AheadWith Brittany Burns receiving the ICON Award, Nova Gen Realty looks forward to growing even more. The company plans to expand its mentorship programs, take part in more cultural activities, and continue giving excellent service to clients.Nova Gen Realty stays committed to its main goals: honesty, personalized service, and long-term relationships with clients. Brittany Burns’s ICON Award will help spread these values, inspire her team, and strengthen the company’s reputation as a trusted real estate company.About Nova Gen RealtyNova Gen Realty is a Texas-based real estate company that focuses on honesty, transparency, and helping clients make smart decisions when buying, selling, or investing in homes. Brittany Burns founded the company to provide trustworthy guidance and strong client relationships. Nova Gen Realty combines local knowledge with teamwork and technology to give clients the best service and results possible.Media ContactEmail- Brittany@NovaGenRealty.comPhone Number- 2812455112Address- 2600 South Shore Blvd #300 League City, TX 77573

