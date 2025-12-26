USD 269M IN EXPORT SALES GENERATED BY THE PHILIPPINE PAVILION AT THE 8TH CHINA INTERNATIONAL IMPORT EXPO

Philippine and Chinese trade officials during the opening of the Philippine Pavilion at the CIIE 2025

The Philippine participation at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) generated USD 269,089 million in export sales.

MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Philippine participation led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) ended strong at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, generating USD 269,089 million in export sales and underscoring sustained demand for Philippine food and agricultural products in China.

Housing 19 export-ready Filipino companies and the Department of Agriculture-Halal Food Industry Development Program, the Philippine pavilion presented a diverse range of products aligned with China’s growing preference for healthy, organic, and functional food offerings. Products on display included banana chips, coconut-based products, fruit purées, jams, durian, eel, and other tropical food items.

The opening ceremony was attended by key Philippine and Chinese trade officials, highlighting strong bilateral trade relations between the two countries. Present were Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo; Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Zamzamin L. Ampatuan; Ministry of Commerce–Department of Asian Affairs Deputy Director General Yin Gang; Philippine Consul General in Shanghai Myca Magnolia M. Fischer; DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra; Deputy Chief of Mission of the Philippine Embassy to China Arnel G. Talisayon; Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-Shanghai Vice Consul Jose Ma. Dinsay; Foreign Trade Service Corps Executive Director Benedict M. Uy; DA Regional Field Office XI Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga;[JB2.1] and DTI–Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM) Assistant Division Chief Pia Lorraine Yater-Dalmazo.

PH–China Companies Ink Trade Agreements

Several contract-signing ceremonies were held on opening day, reflecting expanding trade partnerships between Philippine and Chinese firms. Fruta Asiatica Export and Agri-Trading and Weihai Pure Fruit Food Technology Co., Ltd. signed a supply agreement for two million kilograms of fresh durian, while Shanghai Nam Chow Foods and New Asia Oil Incorporated finalized an agreement covering 200 tons of coconut oil.

Additional agreements included contracts between Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. and Eng Seng Food Products for two million kilograms of young coconuts, and between Gansu Zhongfei Tiancheng Trading Co., Ltd. and Eng Seng Food Products for two million kilograms of fresh and frozen durian. Maylong Enterprises Corp. likewise secured contracts with Resource Food Supply Co. for two thousand tons of frozen durian and five thousand tons of eel.

This year’s export sales of USD 269,089 million exceeded this year’s target and reflected continued buyer confidence. The country generated 547 trade inquiries, nearly doubling the target, and welcomed 547 buyers, marking the highest buyer turnout in five years despite a new pavilion location.

From 2022 to 2025, the Philippines demonstrated steady participation and growing market traction at CIIE, with export sales peaking at USD 1.212 billion in 2024 and USD 1.102 billion in 2023. The 2025 results reflect a strategic recalibration amid stricter customs compliance and temporary supply constraints particularly in durian while maintaining strong market visibility and engagement.

“This year's sales are stronger compared to last year. The figure of over one billion in 2024 was driven by the demand for Durian, but we are still adjusting in terms of our capacity to supply it. It will take years to really meet the real demand of China. What's encouraging this year is that other Filipino products such as coconut, banana, muscovado sugar, and eel are also being recognized and contributing significantly to our sales. Proof of this is the increased number of buyer inquiries we had this year compared to last year,” shared (PTIC)-Shanghai Vice Consul Jose Ma. Dinsay.

DTI-CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo also stressed that the agency remains committed to expanding the Philippines’ footprint in China, with future participation continuing to highlight organic, low-sugar, and functional food products in response to evolving Chinese consumer preferences for healthier and premium offerings.

“We have been part of the event since its inception in 2018, and we will ensure to bring a robust participation. China is now ranked as the world's second-largest import market with goods and services imports projected to exceed $15 trillion. Import growth accelerated with agricultural imports reaching $57.1 billion, a bullish market that the Philippines aims to get a slice of,” Ocampo stated.

Aside from China, other visiting countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, also showed growing interest in coconut-based beverages, condiments, and durian during the recently concluded CIIE.

The 2025 Philippine participation at CIIE was led by DTI–CITEM as the main organizer, in partnership with PHILEXPORT and co-organized by the Department of Agriculture, PTIC–Shanghai, and the DA–Office of the Agriculture Counselor in Beijing.

DTI-CITEM organized the country’s participation under the FOODPhilippines banner, reinforcing the Philippines’ reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, value-added food and agricultural products for the global market.

[JB4.1]In addition to supporting enterprises in overseas trade fairs, DTI-CITEM is organizing the 19th edition of the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines, the country’s largest business-to-business and export-oriented trade show for food, beverage, and ingredients.

IFEX Philippines spotlights premium products from across the regions and strengthens the country's reputation as a dependable supplier in the global market. Co-located within IFEX Philippines is the Sustainability Solutions Exchange (SSX) Exhibition and Conference, a platform that showcases innovations, facilitates knowledge exchange, and fosters collaborative solutions that support the country’s development of a circular economy.

