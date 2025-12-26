Premier Provider: Anno Robot's "Beverage Dream Team" of AI Coffee, Ice Cream, and Bubble Tea Robots Dominates HOTELEX

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global hospitality and food & beverage (F&B) industries are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by an accelerating demand for efficiency, innovation, and unparalleled customer experiences. As operational costs rise and labor markets fluctuate, businesses are increasingly turning to advanced technological solutions to maintain competitiveness and redefine service delivery. In this dynamic landscape, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day imperative, setting new benchmarks for automation and personalization.Against this backdrop of industry evolution, the 2025 HOTELEX Shenzhen International Hotel & Catering Industry Expo, held from December 16-18 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Venue), served as a crucial barometer for emerging trends and leading innovations. This premier event, a benchmark for the hospitality and F&B sectors, brought together global leaders and visionaries to showcase the future of the industry. Amidst a plethora of exhibitors, one company unequivocally commanded the spotlight, demonstrating a profound understanding of current needs and a clear vision for the future: Anno Robot Robotic arm preparing beveragesThe Evolving Landscape: Automation as the New ImperativeThe F&B sector, in particular, has long grappled with challenges such as labor intensity, high turnover rates, and the imperative to deliver consistent quality across diverse operations. Traditional models, heavily reliant on manual processes, often struggle to scale efficiently, control costs effectively, and meet the ever-increasing consumer expectation for speed and customization. This confluence of factors has created a fertile ground for the adoption of smart automation, with AI-powered solutions emerging as a pivotal force for change.The shift towards intelligent automation is not merely about replacing human tasks but about augmenting capabilities, optimizing resource allocation, and unlocking new revenue streams. Robots in the F&B space are now capable of performing complex tasks with precision and speed, operating 24/7, and adapting to diverse environmental conditions. From precise beverage preparation to intricate food handling, these machines are reshaping workflows, reducing waste, and ensuring a level of consistency that is difficult to achieve through human labor alone. Moreover, the integration of AI allows for personalized experiences, predictive analytics, and dynamic menu adjustments, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in customer service.This technological paradigm shift is particularly evident in the beverage segment, where demand for bespoke drinks, rapid service, and novel experiences continues to surge. Consumers today seek not just a drink, but an experience – a perfectly crafted latte, a uniquely flavored bubble tea, a refreshing ice cream sundae, or an expertly mixed cocktail, all delivered with efficiency and often with an element of theatricality. This demand places significant pressure on operators to innovate, and it is precisely this pressure that Anno Robot has adeptly addressed with its cutting-edge robotic solutions.Anno Robot's Strategic Showcase: Dominating HOTELEX 2025Anno Robot's presence at HOTELEX Shenzhen 2025 was nothing short of a phenomenon. Invited as a leading innovator, the company unveiled its full "Beverage Dream Team" series, instantly becoming the undisputed focal point of Hall 15, booth 15E42. The exhibition stand was perpetually surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, with queues stretching long, and a constant stream of industry professionals eager to consult with Anno Robot’s team. This overwhelming reception solidified Anno Robot's position as the most captivating "traffic driver" of the entire expo, unequivocally demonstrating its market leadership and the profound appeal of its offerings.The sheer popularity was a testament to the robots' dual appeal: stunning aesthetics combined with formidable performance. Visitors were not only drawn by the sleek design and futuristic appeal of the machines but were genuinely impressed by their operational prowess. The buzzing atmosphere, constant camera flashes, and effusive praise from attendees underscored a universal recognition of Anno Robot’s innovative edge and its potential to revolutionize the beverage industry.Anno Robot booth at HOTELEXUnveiling the "Beverage Dream Team": A Deep Dive into InnovationAnno Robot's "Beverage Dream Team" represents a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions designed to elevate every aspect of beverage service. Each robot, a marvel of engineering and AI integration, contributes to a holistic vision of automated, personalized, and efficient F&B operations.The AI Coffee Revolution: Precision and PersonalizationAt the forefront of the showcase were Anno Robot’s groundbreaking coffee solutions. The world's first fully enclosed AI Robot Latte Art and Printing Coffee Kiosk captivated audiences with its six-axis robotic arm, capable of ±0.03mm repetitive positioning accuracy, replicating championship-level latte art. Its impressive speed, dispensing a cup in just 90 seconds, left visitors astonished. The ability for guests to upload selfies or event logos for personalized coffee printing created a highly engaging and shareable experience.Complementing this was the open-design AI Robot Latte Art and Printing Coffee Bar, offering a fully visible robotic operation that drew continuous crowds. This interactive setup allowed brand representatives to witness the precision of the robotic arm in crafting intricate latte art and custom prints, igniting significant interest in bespoke branding solutions. Furthermore, the AI Robot Freshly Ground Coffee Kiosk emerged as a favorite for those seeking efficiency without compromise. Offering double espresso shots, flavored coffees, juices, and milk beverages, this Ai Coffee Machine delivered speed and variety. Its compact footprint and low ingredient waste made it particularly attractive to potential buyers for office buildings and scenic spots, demonstrating the versatility of the Ai Coffee Robot in diverse settings.AI coffee robot in actionSweet Innovations: The Ice Cream Robot ExperienceThe Anno AI Robot Sundae Ice Cream Kiosk was another major crowd-puller. Utilizing pure milk pulp and freshly made ingredients, it offered a delightful array of 6 sauces and 2 toppings for custom combinations. The fully automatic spiral dispensing process ensured every sundae was visually appealing. Visitors watched in fascination as the robotic arm meticulously dispensed toppings, creating a "healing" and mesmerizing experience. The smaller, mobile Mini Ice Cream Robot also garnered significant attention for its flexibility and 30-second dispensing time, ideal for community convenience stores and B&Bs, showcasing how robotic solutions can adapt to various retail environments.Brewing the Future: The Bubble Tea RobotCustomization reached new heights with the Anno AI Robot Bubble Tea Kiosk. Visitors eagerly crafted their personalized bubble teas, choosing from various tea bases, toppings, and precise adjustments for sweetness and ice levels. The robot's 24-hour fully automated operation resonated strongly with consumers looking for convenience, while representatives from chain bubble tea stores focused on its modularity for switching categories, recognizing its potential to streamline operations and expand offerings. This bubble tea robot exemplifies how automation can meet the demand for personalized, on-demand beverage service.Mastering Mixology: The Bartender RobotPerhaps the most interactive and visually spectacular was the Anno AI Robot Bartending Kiosk. Its ability to mix a custom cocktail in just 45 seconds drew enthusiastic participation. The robot's bartending sequence, synchronized with a dazzling seven-color light show and shaker tricks, prompted many to record videos, instantly becoming a social media highlight. The demonstration of IoT remote monitoring capabilities attracted hoteliers and commercial complex operators, while its automatic cleaning and disinfection features provided reassurance regarding hygiene standards. The lightweight Mini Bartender Robot, offering 20+ cocktail flavors in 45 seconds, was also a hit for private parties and small bars, further illustrating the adaptability of the bartender robot across different scales of operation.Transforming the Operational Paradigm: Beyond the BoothAnno Robot's "Beverage Dream Team" is more than just an impressive display of technology; it represents a fundamental shift in commercial operations. Backed by over 70 core patents, Anno Robot’s AI robot freshly prepared beverage application solutions are redefining the industry value chain, moving it from "human dependence" to "intelligent autonomy."In terms of cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, these devices utilize ±0.03mm precision control and full-process automation to replicate master-level beverage preparation, effectively replacing 2-3 human staff members. This translates to an overall operational cost reduction of up to 90%, with raw material loss controlled within 3%. Each unit boasts a daily capacity exceeding 1000 cups, requiring only 20 minutes of maintenance daily for 24-hour uninterrupted operation. This addresses critical pain points of traditional beverage shops: high labor costs, significant wastage, and low efficiency.For scenario expansion, Anno Robot’s solutions are designed for unparalleled versatility. From compact 2m² enclosed kiosks to embedded bar counters, and from indoor commercial centers and office buildings to outdoor scenic spots and airports, the modular design allows for flexible adaptation across diverse environments in over 70 countries globally. Supporting multi-language ordering and multi-currency payments, these robots truly enable "smart beverage services wherever there is demand."Furthermore, the enhancement of customer experience and the construction of a new ecosystem are central to Anno Robot’s philosophy. Features such as AIGC personalized customization, voice interaction, and real-time cloud menu updates create a "thousand people, thousand flavors" consumption experience. Simultaneously, the reliance on an IoT system enables digital management of equipment status, sales data, and inventory, allowing operators to remotely manage multiple devices with just a mobile phone. This fosters a virtuous cycle of "technology research and development - product implementation - data optimization - scenario iteration." The enthusiastic consultations from major catering chains, hotel groups, and commercial complex operators at HOTELEX were a clear endorsement of this intelligent ecosystem's value.The Anno Robot Advantage: A Testament to LeadershipAnno Robot (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (brand name: RobotAnno), established in April 2017, is a National High-tech Enterprise and a Specialized and New Enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, sales, and service of desktop robotic arms and AI robot smart retail application solutions. With over 70 national patents, Anno Robot's products are sold in more than 100 cities domestically and exported to over 70 countries and regions globally, securing a significant market share in the global desktop robotic arm and AI robot smart retail sector. The company’s unwavering commitment to cutting-edge innovation and a global perspective continuously propels the widespread application of robotics in education, light industry, and especially in commercial domains. The synergy of "robot + smart retail" represents a disruptive trend for the future of commerce, and Anno Robot is leveraging advanced robotic technology to provide integrated commercial intelligent solutions for enterprises' comprehensive digital transformation, opening up broader commercial prospects for the future of beverages.Discover Anno Robot's Innovations at www.annorobots.com Key Takeaways: Why Anno Robot Leads the Future of BeveragesUnrivaled Innovation: Anno Robot’s "Beverage Dream Team" showcases world-firsts and cutting-edge AI, setting new industry standards.Operational Efficiency: Significant cost reduction (up to 90%), minimal waste (under 3%), and 24/7 autonomous operation.Enhanced Customer Experience: AIGC personalization, voice interaction, and rapid, consistent beverage delivery.Global Adaptability: Modular design, multi-language/currency support, and proven deployment in over 70 countries.Proven Leadership: Backed by 70+ patents, recognized as a National High-tech and Specialized Enterprise, with substantial global market share.Comprehensive Solutions: From AI coffee machine and AI coffee robot to ice cream robot, bubble tea robot, and bartender robot, Anno Robot covers the full spectrum of automated beverage service.ConclusionAnno Robot's resounding success at HOTELEX Shenzhen 2025 was more than just an exhibition highlight; it was a definitive statement of leadership and a clear indicator of the future trajectory for the hospitality and F&B industries. By seamlessly blending sophisticated AI with robust robotics, Anno Robot has not only addressed the pressing challenges of modern operations but has also unlocked unprecedented opportunities for personalization, efficiency, and scalability. Their "Beverage Dream Team" is not merely a collection of machines but a comprehensive ecosystem poised to redefine how businesses operate and how consumers experience their favorite drinks. As a premier provider, Anno Robot continues to forge the path towards a smarter, more efficient, and more exciting future for the global beverage landscape.

