Cost of living concessions help this festive season

Release date: 23/12/25

South Australians eligible for the Malinauskas Government’s Cost of Living Concession (COLC) are encouraged to apply now to receive their annual $261.90 payment this festive season.

So far, this financial year, the state government has paid out over $58 million through the COLC, helping more than 222,000 tenants and homeowners on low or fixed incomes cover essential costs like council rates and electricity.

New customers must apply by 31 December to receive the concession for this financial year.

If you’ve applied before and your circumstances haven’t changed, you don’t need to reapply. Payments are made once per year, so if you’re already signed up, you should have received yours earlier this year.

In January 2025, the COLC was expanded to include renters and landlords in shared accommodation by removing the co-resident income assessment.

This change came after the 2023 Concessions Review, which found some people were missing out because housemates earned above the income limit or held different tenancy agreements.

For more information, call the Concessions Hotline on 1800 307 758 or visit: https://www.sa.gov.au/topics/care-and-support/concessions.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

The Christmas season can be tough for people already struggling to cover everyday costs. That’s when this extra support matters.

With just one simple form, low-income earners can apply for all four household concessions, Cost of Living, energy, water and sewerage, and emergency services.

A payment of $261.90 can make a big difference when money is tight. It helps cover essentials like bills and groceries.

Attributable COTA SA Chief Executive Miranda Starke

Through our ongoing engagement with older South Australians, we know that older people are really feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living.

Our recent Voices of Older South Australians report revealed that nearly half of those surveyed are cutting back on heating, cooling, food and even healthcare as cost pressures intensify.

At a time when many would like to be planning social get togethers, Christmas lunch and gift-giving, a growing cohort of older people are finding these costs particularly stressful.

When you’re facing rising costs, every bit of support matters. We welcome recent improvements to concessions, particularly for renters and older people living in shared households. These changes acknowledge the reality that more older people are renting than ever before and make the system fairer and more accessible.

Attributable to Don Wood, COLC recipient

I just want people to know about the Cost of Living Concession, it’s there to help, and it really does make a difference.

Honestly, this payment has been a lifesaver. With everything going up, like fuel prices, every bit of help counts.

Things are tough for a lot of us right now. The concession takes some of the pressure off, and I think more people should know it’s out there.