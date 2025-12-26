Hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis returns to Adelaide International

Release date: 23/12/25

South Australian hometown hero, Thanasi Kokkinakis is confirmed and ready to entertain crowds at The Drive next month after being awarded a wildcard into the Adelaide International 2026.

The 2022 Adelaide International champion shares a deeply emotional connection with the tournament, having captured his first and only ATP Tour singles title at his hometown event.

Kokkinakis will come up against a strong ATP 250 field featuring top-10 players Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, alongside top-20 players Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul. Fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin will also feature in the line-up.

Spectators can also witness four of the of the world’s top 10 women starring in the women’s competition. Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa will be making their way to Adelaide in January.

Beyond the centre court, an expanded program for Kids' Day will deliver the ultimate family event and tennis experience on day one of the competition. After selling-out Kids’ Day in 2024 and 2025, families are encouraged to secure their place courtside now to avoid disappointment.

More than 28,000 tennis fans have already secured their tickets for the international tournament at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at just $10 with free entry for kids at select sessions. Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for more information.

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

The Adelaide International sets up an elite run of events in South Australia, including the Santos Tour Down Under, LIV Golf Adelaide, Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide and AFL Gather Round.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We are excited to welcome Thanasi home and see him take to centre court. His performances at The Drive have become legendary at the Adelaide International and a highlight of the summer of tennis.

The South Australian tennis star joins a hugely exciting lineup, including the legend himself, Novak Djokovic – as well as four of the top 10 women.

Welcoming a number of world-class tennis stars to Adelaide reinforces our reputation as a premier destination for major international sporting events.

More than 28,000 tickets have already been secured to date, so be sure to secure yours now to see your sporting heroes up close and the incredible event atmosphere South Australia is known for.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournament Director

The presence of Kokkinakis lifts the energy at the event, with support for the Aussie star next level.

Thanasi is an absolute fan favourite and once again will be a major drawcard. His connection to the Adelaide International means he thrives on the passionate support of a local crowd.

I am really excited to see him return to the tournament and see how far he can go in the competition. We are really pleased to offer him a wildcard entry.