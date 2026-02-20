FacialDx Introduces a Revolutionary AI-Powered Wellness Monitoring Platform for Enterprise Organizations

FacialDx Wellness Screening Software Operates on Multiple Devices FacialDx AI-powered facial analysis to support sports wellness screening FacialDx Wellness Screening Software for HR and Employment Readiness FacialDx Wellness Screening Software for Military and First Responder Wellness FacialDx Wellness Screening Software for Therapy and Telehealth

FacialDx offers scalable, non-invasive wellness insights to help enterprises reduce costs, enhance quality outcomes, and improve population-level awareness

As costs rise and teams scale, enterprises need responsible, objective wellness analysis. FacialDx enables early awareness at scale—without wearables, invasive tools, or regulatory risk.” — Doug Benoit, CEO, FacialDx

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacialDx today has announced the availability of of its AI-generated facial analysis platform for free trial use by enterprise decisionmakers looking to employ secure, HIPAA-compliant wellness analysis software to improve their workflow and get better results. The platform is purpose-built for a wide range of enterprise and institutional environments, including healthcare and telehealth enterprises and health systems, virtual care platforms, sports organizations and performance programs, post-injury recovery and rehabilitation programs, military and first responder/public safety organizations, insurance enterprises, correctional and institutional environments, and digital platforms such as social and support services. Across these sectors, FacialDx helps leaders improve quality outcomes while reducing downstream costs associated with delayed awareness, burnout, attrition, and reactive intervention.Using any mobile, tablet or other computer camera, the clinician or staff person takes and uploads 5 simple photos of the subject's face with FacialDx's guided capture too. In seconds, FacialDx analyzes the subject images for non-diagnostic visual wellness patterns, analyzing over 13,000 variables and 155 biomarkers, using secure, patented, AI technology,Within seconds, FacialDx generates a clear, easy-to-understand wellness overview that can be viewed, shared, and downloaded. which is customized to the enterprise's needs.The software is designed for enterprise wellness monitoring, delivering scalable, non-diagnostic insights into population-level wellness trends. Built for organizations operating in complex, high-responsibility environments, the platform provides AI-generated wellness insights without functioning as a medical device or offering clinical diagnoses. Using advanced computer vision and machine learning, FacialDx analyzes observable facial signals over time to help organizations identify patterns, strengthen situational awareness, and make more informed operational decisions.Traditional wellness monitoring methods, including wearables, surveys, and manual assessments, often involve significant cost, inconsistent data, and adoption challenges. FacialDx offers a software-based alternative that operates within existing workflows, enabling enterprises to gain actionable insights while improving efficiency and resource allocation without making clinical or diagnostic claims. This approach allows organizations to enhance performance and operational outcomes through earlier awareness and smarter decision-making.FacialDx is currently offering enterprise organizations the opportunity to try a free demo of the platform at the link below, app.facialdx.com. Please contact our team - enterprise leaders are invited to explore how FacialDx supports wellness monitoring at scale, discuss pricing models tailored to their organization, and evaluate industry-specific applications and integrations. To speak with the FacialDx team about how FacialDx can help improve your operations while saving time and costs, contact us at contact@facialdx.com.

