Alana Monteiro Stars in the Winter Siren Cover Story

GRAZIA Croatia’s latest issue features internationally recognized model and artist Alana Monteiro on its cover, embodying the Modern Snow Queen.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAZIA Croatia has released its Winter Siren cover story featuring model Alana Monteiro in a monochrome blue editorial, emerging from a winter world. The feature presents a cohesive aesthetic built around icy tones, modern styling, and polished visual minimalism.The shoot was photographed by Lindsey Sweeney and styled by Brianna Moon. The editorial centers on blue as the defining color throughout the feature, from eye makeup to fashion selections and nail design. Hair was styled by Lori Gomes, makeup by Jazmin Fernandez, and manicure by Hanh Phan. The shoot took place at Olio in Peabody.The Winter Siren story accompanies an in-depth interview where Monteiro discusses her decade-long career in modeling and entertainment. She addresses the shift in industry practices from in-person castings to self-tape submissions following COVID-19, and reflects on her experience working alongside established names including Naomi Campbell and Mark Wahlberg."What surprised me most was how different it is from the glamorous image people usually see," Monteiro said in the interview. "When I first stepped into the industry, it wasn't glamorous at all - it was a lot of hard work, constant rejection, and a whole lot of waiting."Monteiro appears on top model lists alongside Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks. Her work has been published in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, L'Officiel, Numéro, Glamour, and Grazia. She has collaborated with Revlon, Bobbi Brown, NARS, L'Oréal Paris, MAC Cosmetics, Nike, Puma, and GAP.The interview also covers Monteiro's expansion into acting and music, with plans to pursue film projects and release new singles. She cites musicals like "Wicked" as inspiration for merging her performance disciplines.On the topic of industry diversity, Monteiro states that progress toward inclusivity appears genuine. "There's a place for every type of person now, and that's how it should be," she said.The full Winter Siren editorial and interview are available at https://grazia.hr/alana-monteiro-cover-star/ About Alana MonteiroAlana Monteiro is a Cape Verdean American model, singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer based in New York City. Her editorial work has appeared in major international fashion publications, and she has worked with leading global beauty and fashion brands. Monteiro has been active in the entertainment industry for over ten years, combining modeling with music and performance.For interview requests or promotional inquiries, visit www.alanamonteiro.com Team Credits:Model: Alana MonteiroIG: @alanaamonteiro_ Photographer: Lindsey SweeneyIG: @lindseyasweeneyStyling: Brianna MoonIG: @itsbriannamoonHair: Lori GomesIG: @iamlorigomesMakeup: Jazmin FernandezIG: @beautybyjazminManicurist: Hanh PhanIG: @nail.it.newtonvilleVenue: OlioIG: @oliopeabodyFind Alana Monteiro on:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alanaamonteiro_/ SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/alanamonteiromusic Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/alana-monteiro/1575592237 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1TlQspAiIOjA4RPUAeAU8m Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlanaMonteiroMusic Twitter: https://x.com/ImAlanaMonteiro

