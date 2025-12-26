A Chabad Rabbi Responds to a Shocking Family Tragedy

MINEOLA, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “There Are No Answers Here”: Chabad Rabbi Offers Eulogy of Compassion After Tragic Murder of Michelle and Robert ReinerFollowing the deaths of Michelle and Robert Reiner, Rabbi Anchelle Perl, Director of Chabad of Mineola, released a written eulogy addressing the tragedy and outlining themes of mourning, compassion, and Jewish perspectives on end-of-life practices.In the eulogy, Rabbi Perl acknowledged the difficulty of responding to events of this nature and noted the limits of language in moments of extreme loss.“We gather with hearts that are shattered,” Rabbi Perl said. “There are moments when a rabbi is expected to offer comfort, perspective, or meaning, and then there are moments like this, when no words can ever be enough.”Rabbi Perl stated that Jewish tradition emphasizes presence and empathy during periods of grief. “Before theology, before philosophy, before any search for meaning, there must be compassion,” he said. “Judaism teaches us first to sit with the pain, to cry with those who cry, and to honor the lives that were lost.”Remembering IndividualsIn his remarks, Rabbi Perl focused on the lives of Michelle and Robert Reiner as individuals rather than public figures.“Rob and Michelle were not symbols,” he said. “They were people. They lived, they loved, they mattered.”Jewish Perspectives on the Body and BurialThe eulogy also referenced Jewish teachings regarding the sanctity of the human body after death and the long-standing tradition of burial.“Judaism teaches that every human being is created b’tzelem Elokim, in the image of G-d,” Rabbi Perl said. “That understanding shapes how Jewish tradition approaches death and burial.”Rabbi Perl cited biblical language describing the return of the body to the earth and noted that burial has historically been viewed within Judaism as an act of dignity and care. He referred to rabbinic sources that describe burial as chesed shel emet, a selfless act performed on behalf of the deceased.Addressing CremationRabbi Perl addressed cremation in the context of Jewish law and contemporary practice, noting that traditional Jewish teachings discourages cremation in favor of burial.“Jewish tradition has consistently forbidden cremation because it conflicts with the belief that the body should be treated with dignity and allowed to return naturally to the earth,” he said.At the same time, Rabbi Perl emphasized that many cremation decisions today are made without prior exposure to Jewish education or tradition.“In our time, most cremations are chosen because people were never taught otherwise,” he said. “Choices made in shock, grief, or confusion are not ideological statements.”He added that Jewish teaching holds that post-death decisions do not determine the worth of a person’s soul.Community ResponseRabbi Perl concluded by highlighting the role of community during periods of mourning. “Today is a day for mourning,” he said. “We do not analyze grief or measure pain. We stand beside those who are suffering.”Closing RemarksIn the final portion of the eulogy, Rabbi Perl offered a traditional prayer for the deceased and words of support for those affected by the loss.“May the souls of Rob and Michelle be bound up in the bond of eternal life,” he said. “May those who mourn them find strength in the support of community and time.”About Chabad of MineolaChabad of Mineola is a Jewish community organization serving the greater Mineola area through educational, cultural, and social programs for individuals and families of all backgrounds.

