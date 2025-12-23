Speech by Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob at the State Celebration on Independence and Unity Day

SLOVENIA, December 23 - He highlighted the values that unite us and keep us resilient even in the most challenging times – cooperation, solidarity and freedom. These are values that do not divide us, but bring us together.

In this festive moment, the Prime Minister encourages us to rediscover the preciousness of life – not only as individuals, but also as part of a community that breathes as one. He calls on us not to forget what it means to care for the common good, how interconnected we are despite our differences, and that responsibility towards future generations is not a burden, but an honour.

He also referred to the everyday achievements of people who have quietly contributed to shaping Slovenia – from scientists and athletes to farmers, educators, nurses and doctors.

The central message is clear: only together can we achieve anything. This is not merely a guiding principle, but a value which, as the Prime Minister stressed, must be safeguarded and nurtured for future generations.

Change begins with each and every one of us. “Those who do not like the light extinguish it themselves; and then have no right to curse the night,” wrote the visionary Ivan Cankar in The White Chrysanthemum. Next year, we will mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, and his words still offer valuable lessons today.

The full text of the Prime Minister’s speech is attached. The spoken version shall prevail.



