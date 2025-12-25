TAGTHAi Receives Two Recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025

Ms. Kanokwan Boonchai, COO and Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of TAGTHAi

BANGKOK, THAILAND, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangkok – TAGTHAi , Thailand’s national tourism platform, has been honored with two international recognitions at the World Business Outlook Awards 2025, organized by World Business Outlook magazine from Singapore. The awards recognize organizations for their exceptional achievements in management, innovation, and positive social and economic impact.In 2025, TAGTHAi proudly stands among a select group of Thai organizations recognized at the Asian regional level, receiving two prestigious awards: “Best Digital Tourism Platform” and “Fastest Growing Travel Tech Brand.” The awards recognize organizations that effectively use digital technology, reflecting TAGTHAi’s strong capability in applying technology to support sustainable growth in Thailand’s tourism sector and strengthen the country’s position as a leading global destination.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), said that TAGTHAi has spent more than six years building a national platform that connects tourists and local merchants. The platform helps local businesses reach global travelers, supports income distribution within communities, and promotes responsible tourism which also makes travel in Thailand more convenient, safe, and affordable.“Receiving the Best Digital Tourism Platform Thailand 2025 is deeply meaningful. It reflects not only TAGTHAi's success but also confirms that creating a platform connecting tourists, local businesses, government agencies, and local communities through a platform developed by Thai people can create real value for both the economy and society. These impacts make TAGTHAi more than a travel app and allow local businesses, especially in secondary destinations, to grow sustainably”.Ms. Kanokwan Boonchai, Chief of Technology and Operation Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), added that the Fastest Growing Travel Tech Brand Thailand 2025 award reflects TAGTHAi’s growth in using technology to support tourism. From its beginnings as a platform to make travel in Thailand more convenient, TAGTHAi has expanded its role to support local businesses and build partnerships with government and private-sector organizations.“The use of technology in tourism helps local entrepreneurs better understand the changing behavior of travelers in the digital age and adjust their services to meet real needs, while also improving the overall travel experience in Thailand. Moreover, TAGTHAi places strong importance on small businesses by providing technology training for local entrepreneurs, ensuring that technology is not limited to large companies but is also accessible to local businesses. This approach supports fair and sustainable development across the tourism industry”.Currently, TAGTHAi has more than 4 million app downloads from both domestic and international users. The platform continues to expand its partnerships with public and private sector organizations, as well as local entrepreneurs, to strengthen its role as a trusted national tourism platform that meets the needs of modern tourists. To discover new travel experiences in Thailand , TAGTHAi is available for download on both the App Store and Play Store.

