Pawland Recognized as the UAE’s No. 1 and Highest-Rated Pet Sitting Company by Pet Owners for Two Consecutive Years

Pawland pet sitting awards showing #1 Dubai pet sitting, top pet boarding, and global entrepreneur recognition Pawland cat sitter in Dubai offering last-minute care, feeding, litter cleaning and photo updates Pawland UAE pet sitters caring for cats and dogs with family-like support and trusted in-home pet care

For 2 consecutive years, Pawland achieved the feet to be recognized as Highest-Rated Pet Sitting Company in UAE with 350+ reviews and avg 4.9 star rating.

DEIRA, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawland, a licensed pet sitting company operating across the UAE, provides personalised and professional care services for cats, dogs, and other pets. As of December 2025, Pawland has secured a 4.9/5-star average rating on its Google Business Profile, backed by over 350 verified pet owner reviews. This milestone distinguishes the company as a top-rated service provider within the UAE’s competitive pet care industry. Supported by more than 510 certified pet sitters across the UAE, the company ensures every pet receives care tailored to its individual needs.Pawland provides a comprehensive range of pet care services, including in-home pet sitting, overnight stays, pet boarding, drop-in visits, dog walking, doggy daycare, and other specialised care. Their team ensures every pet receives personalised attention in a safe, secure, and loving environment. Certified and trained sitters care for pets of all kinds, including cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, turtles, and other exotic animals.What Makes Pawland a Trusted Choice in the UAE1. A Legacy of TrustPawland operates with licensed, insured, and professionally trained sitters, ensuring safety and high standards for every pet.✔️ Vet-Recommended: Trusted by veterinary clinics across the UAE for medical and safety standards.✔️ By Pet Parents, For Pet Parents: Every pet is treated as a valued member of the Pawland family.✔️ Seamless Logistics: Flexible booking, 24/7 support, and customer-friendly policies ensure stress-free scheduling for pet owners.2. Personalized & Stress-Free Care✔️ One-on-One Attention: Pets receive care tailored to their routines, diet, and habits.✔️ Daily Digital Connection: Owners receive photos and videos of their pet’s activities.✔️ The Comfort of Home: In-home sitting reduces stress and risks associated with traditional boarding.✔️ 24-Hour Flexibility: Services available with as little as 24-hour notice for short or last-minute absences.3. Trusted & Certified Pet Care Experts✔️ Carefully Vetted Sitters: Over 510 licensed and insured sitters undergo multi-step background verification.✔️ Certified & Trained Professionals: Sitters trained in Pet First Aid and CPR, with ongoing training under licensed veterinarians.✔️ Meet & Greet Before Booking: Owners can meet sitters beforehand to ensure trust and comfort.✔️ Specialist Care Matching: Pets paired with sitters experienced with senior pets, medicated pets, high-energy dogs, and anxious cats.Services That Define Pawland’s Presence Across the UAEPawland operates across all seven Emirates, providing licensed and personalised in-home pet care services tailored to individual pet needs. In Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, the company offers reliable pet sitting, ensuring pets receive one-on-one attention that follows their daily routines. Whether it’s flexible short-term visits or full-day care, each service is designed to prioritise the comfort, safety, and happiness of every pet.For cats, Pawland specialises in in-home cat sitting in Dubai and boarding, giving feline companions familiar surroundings to reduce stress and maintain routines. Experienced cat sitters provide calm handling and routine-based care, while home-based cat boarding offers a safe and comfortable alternative to kennels.Pet boarding is available across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, where pets stay in sitter-hosted homes under supervision with regular updates. The company also caters to other pets, including birds and rabbits, providing gentle handling, clean environments, and routine-focused care tailored to each species.Comprehensive Pet Care Services Across the UAEPawland offers a complete range of in-home and personalised pet care services designed to reduce stress for pets and provide reassurance for owners. All services are flexible, customisable, and delivered by trained professionals.1. Drop-In Home VisitsDrop-In Home Visits provide quick and reliable care during short absences. A pet sitter visits the home to feed, play with, and look after the pet. Visits are typically 30 minutes, with flexible options available for longer care needs.2. Pet SittingPet Sitting is suitable for 2-12 hours of in-home care. Trained pet sitters provide continuous attention, comfort, and personalised care. For extended absences, overnight sitting or boarding options are available.3. Overnight Pet SittingOvernight Pet Sitting supports pets staying comfortably at home while a sitter provides overnight and extended care, along with regular photo and video updates.4. In-Home Pet BoardingIn-Home Pet Boarding allows pets to stay in a sitter’s home instead of a traditional boarding facility. Care includes meals, playtime, supervision, and regular photo and video updates.5. Dog WalkingDog Walking services are available on demand or via subscription, supporting dogs’ daily exercise and routine through scheduled walks.6. Doggy DaycareDoggy Daycare provides a supervised environment for dogs to exercise and socialise, with structured play and monitored interaction.Nationwide Coverage Across the UAEPawland provides licensed, professional pet care services across all seven Emirates, ensuring every pet parent has access to reliable care.📍 Dubai: Coverage includes Marina, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, and other areas.📍 Abu Dhabi: Services extend from Khalifa City to Yas Island, providing trusted care across the city.📍 Sharjah: Reliable pet sitting is available in all major residential neighborhoods.📍 Northern Emirates: Professional care is offered in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain.Recognition & Client TrustPawland’s reputation is reinforced by consistent recognition across the UAE pet care community. The company has been featured in leading local publications and is regularly recommended by veterinary clinics, pet professionals, and long-term clients.With a 4.9/5 Google rating from 350+ verified reviews, Pawland reflects a proven track record of reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.Client Testimonials“My cat has never been more comfortable with another individual before! Pawland’s sitter was amazing.” - Dannie Joyce, Dubai“From booking to completion, their service was professional and stress-free. My pets were in the best hands.” - Reshma Kurien, Abu DhabiWhere Pawland Operates FromPawland’s main office is strategically located in Deira, Dubai, serving as the central hub for coordinating licensed and professional pet care services across all seven Emirates. From this location, our team manages in-home pet sitting, dog walking, and boarding services, ensuring pets receive personalised attention no matter where they are in the UAE. The map below shows our office location for reference and context within the city.

