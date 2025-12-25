Israel Space Agency and Israel Innovation Authority Launch National R&D Lab to Speed Access to Space for Tech Companies

Alon Stopel, Ph.D., Chairman Israel Innovation Authority

NIS 60 million initiative to be led by Creation Space will provide subsidized launch, testing, and in-orbit services

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Space Agency and the Israel Innovation Authority announced today the launch of a new national research and development laboratory designed to dramatically lower barriers to space access for Israeli technology companies. Operating under the brand Access to Space, the initiative will be led by Creation Space and funded with a total budget of NIS 60 million, including NIS 40 million in pooled government grants, underscoring the national priority placed on strengthening Israel’s space ecosystem and accelerating the transition from research to commercial deployment.The new national laboratory marks a significant strategic milestone for Israel’s space ecosystem. For the first time, Israeli startups, companies, and research institutions will have access to a comprehensive, end-to-end infrastructure for the development, testing, launch, and in-space operation of advanced space technologies, at subsidized rates. The program will offer discounts of at least 35% off market prices for launch, testing, and space development services, enable the launch of at least 15 experimental payloads within three years, and support participating companies through to the operational phase in space.The initiative positions Israel to further strengthen its role as a global leader in space innovation by bridging one of the industry’s most critical gaps: the transition from laboratory development to real-world operation in space.Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, said: “The establishment of the national R&D laboratory is a strategic milestone in strengthening Israel’s technological sovereignty in space. Today, we are moving from planning to execution, granting Israel’s space industry an accessible, subsidized ‘entry ticket’ beyond the atmosphere. The laboratory will serve as a critical bridge enabling entrepreneurs and researchers to transform breakthrough ideas into proven space technologies, while removing complex economic and logistical barriers. This is a direct investment in Israel’s economic and security future, ensuring that Israeli ingenuity continues to lead the global innovation frontier, also in outer space.”Alon Stopel, Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “The establishment of a national space R&D laboratory is a move of strategic importance for Israel’s space technology sector. Investing in infrastructure that enables the testing, demonstration, and launch of advanced technologies will strengthen Israel’s competitive advantage, attract global activity, and allow even early-stage companies to compete on the international stage. The creation of the R&D laboratory represents a significant step in positioning Israel as a global hub for space innovation. The goal is to enable small Israeli teams to operate with certainty and stability, and to focus on developing technologies and applications rather than building infrastructure.”Dr. Shimrit Maman, Chair of the Israel Space Agency added: “This initiative was built on a deep understanding of the bottlenecks in the space industry. We are removing the burden of infrastructure, logistics, and launch from entrepreneurs, allowing them to focus on what truly matters, developing breakthrough technologies and achieving real proof of feasibility in space.”The initiative follows a decision by the TELEM Forum, which in June 2025 approved a dedicated budget for the establishment of national space infrastructure through pooled government resources. Funding partners include the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, the Israel Innovation Authority, the Planning and Budgeting Committee (PBC), the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), and the Ministry of Finance.Access to Space will deliver tailored R&D services across the full technology lifecycle, from early-stage development and initial payload demonstration to full in-orbit operation, integrating advanced infrastructure, engineering expertise, regulatory guidance, and comprehensive support for launch execution, satellite operation, and space systems management. By bridging the gap between laboratory-based development and operational deployment, the initiative addresses one of the most significant challenges facing space technology companies globally.Creation Space brings proven experience to the initiative, operating a dedicated space accelerator that has supported 15 companies across two cohorts, alongside an investment fund that has invested approximately USD 6 million in Israeli space companies. Building on this foundation, Access to Space will operate as a dedicated execution arm, bringing together leading industrial and technological partners to implement the national laboratory.The establishment of the national R&D laboratory is expected to significantly advance Israel’s space industry, strengthen collaboration between research institutions and industry, and accelerate the path from technological development to commercial and operational application. Through Access to Space, Israel aims to reinforce its position as a global leader in space innovation and enable Israeli technologies to reach orbit faster, more efficiently, and with reduced risk.

