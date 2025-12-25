Saudi hospital pioneers preventive type 1 diabetes treatment

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully implemented a preventive therapy that slows the progression of Type 1 Diabetes in adults and children aged eight years and older who have been diagnosed at stage two of the disease.The therapy was first administered to two eligible patients who met the approved protocol’s criteria, marking a major step toward earlier preventive intervention in a condition that is among the most common autoimmune diseases affecting children and adolescents. The treatment was delivered through KFSHRC’s pediatric department.This development is especially important for families with a child living with Type 1 Diabetes, where shared immune and genetic factors increase the risk for siblings—heightening the need for preventive options that can help reduce the chance of developing the disease in the future.The therapy targets the pre–Type 1 Diabetes stage, recognizing the condition as a chronic autoimmune disease in which the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas are gradually destroyed. Early intervention is therefore critical to slowing this decline, delaying the onset of clinical symptoms, and giving eligible patients a longer window before the disease fully manifests.The introduction of the treatment followed extensive preparation, including precise pharmacy compounding according to a strict protocol, training nursing teams on administration, monitoring, and managing potential side effects, and equipping medical staff with up-to-date scientific guidelines for patient selection and follow-up.The program is expected to open the door to national studies that will strengthen research efforts focused on the early stages of the disease, while also encouraging the adoption of preventive practices that can improve quality of life for people at increased risk of Type 1 Diabetes.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.