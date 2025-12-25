2025 NY Design Award AndaSeat 2025 NY Design Award AndaSeat Novis Novis Series 2 Colors

AndaSeat Novis Series Wins Silver at 2025 NY Product Design Awards, Celebrating Excellence in Ergonomic Gaming Seating

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a milestone achievement for both the company and its engineering team, AndaSeat’s Novis Series gaming chair has earned the Silver Winner award in the Seating & Comfort Furniture – Gaming Chair category at the prestigious 2025 NY Product Design Awards. The award recognizes the Novis Series as a leading example of adaptive ergonomics that blends cutting-edge design with evolving user needs, specifically in the gaming, home office, and hybrid workspace environments.AndaSeat’s Novis Series is a standout in the ergonomic seating market, praised for its minimalist aesthetic and advanced support features, tailored to meet the demands of users across various sectors. The recognition at the 2025 NY Product Design Awards adds to the growing reputation of AndaSeat as a major player in global ergonomic innovation. The chair’s design focuses on creating a sustainable seating experience that adapts to the shifting needs of modern gamers, remote workers, and hybrid professionals.While the company continues to innovate within its range of ergonomic seating solutions, the Novis Series serves as a key product demonstrating AndaSeat's commitment to refining the intersection of form, function, and user comfort.Adaptive Ergonomics: The Core Design Philosophy Behind Novis SeriesThe Novis Series was developed to address the increasingly diverse requirements of users who operate within rapidly evolving environments, such as gaming lounges, home offices, and multi-use spaces. In an era when work, entertainment, and study blend in shared spaces, the Novis Series brings ergonomic seating solutions that cater to a wide variety of physical needs, while simultaneously providing long-lasting comfort for extended hours of use.One of the most notable aspects of the Novis Series is its adaptive lumbar support system, a feature that ensures the chair responds to the user’s movements, offering continuous support without the need for manual adjustments. Unlike traditional office chairs that often require users to adjust lumbar support based on their posture, the Novis Series uses a fixed lumbar design that contours to the natural curvature of the spine. This fixed support ensures proper alignment throughout the day, whether users are focused on a gaming session or engaged in professional tasks such as remote meetings or virtual collaboration.The design team behind the Novis Series approached ergonomics with the goal of meeting users where they are: individuals who sit for prolonged periods, who frequently transition between tasks, or who shift between reclining and upright positions as they engage in gaming, work, or leisure activities. The combination of supportive foam, breathable upholstery, and a modular frame creates an ideal balance of flexibility and structure.The adaptive lumbar system of the Novis Series contributes to a holistic seating experience, designed to alleviate pressure from key areas such as the lumbar spine, hips, and thighs. The chair's built-in cold-cure foam seating surface adjusts to body shape, evenly distributing weight and minimizing fatigue.A Closer Look at the Design Features That Set Novis ApartThe Novis Series incorporates materials and design features that prioritize comfort while maintaining a sleek, minimalist profile. Its high-quality build reflects the brand’s dedication to durability without compromising on aesthetics or practicality.Ergonomic Lumbar and Supportive SeatingThe integrated lumbar support in the Novis Series is one of its defining features, designed to mimic the natural spinal curve without requiring manual adjustments. This fixed lumbar support not only reduces strain but promotes correct posture over extended periods of use. Many ergonomic chairs on the market require users to adjust lumbar support manually depending on posture or body type. However, Novis’ solution integrates high-density cold-cure foam in the backrest, ensuring consistent spinal alignment without interruptions.In addition to the lumbar support, the cold-cure foam cushioning serves as an essential component, providing resilient, yet comfortable support, regardless of how long the user sits. The foam quickly recovers its shape after pressure is removed, making it an ideal choice for users who spend long hours seated. Combined with a firm seat base that minimizes sagging and promotes stability, the Novis Series ensures continuous comfort, even during extended sessions.Breathable Upholstery for Long-Term UseThe Novis Series upholstery plays a key role in ensuring comfort across different environments. The breathable fabric—a finely woven material designed to allow air circulation—helps reduce heat buildup, which is particularly important for gamers or professionals who remain seated for long periods. Whether in a high-energy gaming session or during a marathon workday, the breathable design ensures users remain comfortable and cool throughout.Additionally, the PVC leather option, a more durable surface material, is designed for easy cleaning and maintenance. This allows the chair to maintain a pristine appearance, even in shared spaces or environments where frequent contact may lead to spills or other debris.Key Ergonomic Adjustments for Maximum ComfortBeyond the adaptive lumbar support and cold-cure foam, the Novis Series incorporates several features that enhance its adaptability to a wide variety of users. The chair includes a tilt mechanism that supports a range of recline angles, from upright to relaxed, making it suitable for users who need to transition between active working postures and rest. The recline range allows the chair to be adjusted from 100° to 120°, giving users the flexibility to find their ideal seating position depending on the task at hand.For further customization, the Novis Series also includes height adjustments, with an SGS Class-4 gas lift system that allows users to adjust the seat height according to desk level. This adjustment ensures that users maintain proper alignment while sitting, whether they are typing at a desk or relaxing in a more reclined posture.Simplicity in Design: Combining Aesthetic Appeal with Practical FeaturesA key component of the Novis Series' success lies in its minimalist design philosophy, which does not compromise on comfort. The clean lines and modern aesthetic of the Novis Series make it a versatile option for a wide range of environments, from professional offices to gaming lounges. The design focuses on providing ergonomic support while also fitting seamlessly into various room aesthetics.With its streamlined construction, the Novis Series has minimalistic but thoughtful features such as modular components that allow users to personalize their setup. The design reflects AndaSeat’s commitment to ergonomic engineering while maintaining a clean and professional appearance. The chair is available in multiple color options, offering users the ability to choose the right aesthetic to complement their personal or workspace décor.Recognition at the 2025 NY Product Design AwardsReceiving the Silver Winner award in the Seating & Comfort Furniture – Gaming Chair category at the 2025 NY Product Design Awards is a testament to the Novis Series’ design excellence. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the award recognizes the chair’s effective blend of adaptive ergonomic principles and practical usability. It is particularly noted for how it seamlessly integrates design and function, making it one of the most suitable options for users who require support across various sitting positions.The recognition not only highlights the chair’s structural integrity but also underscores AndaSeat’s ability to innovate while responding to the changing needs of users in digital-centric environments. The adaptive lumbar system and cold-cure foam cushioning were praised for their ability to address common ergonomic concerns faced by users who sit for extended periods in front of screens, whether for work or play.In a market increasingly dominated by chairs that offer specific features for gaming or office use, the Novis Series stands out as a product that integrates both aspects, offering flexible and adaptive support for diverse tasks and user environments.Exhibition at DreamHack and Global OutreachWhile the recognition at the 2025 NY Product Design Awards brings further validation to the Novis Series’ design principles, AndaSeat continues to showcase its commitment to global outreach. The company’s participation in international events like DreamHack and other major expos underscores the widespread appeal and effectiveness of its ergonomic solutions. At these events, users continue to provide valuable feedback, helping AndaSeat refine its products for various market segments, from gaming enthusiasts to remote workers and students.In addition to its focus on ergonomic comfort and durability, AndaSeat strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem of seating solutions that serve modern users across multiple environments. Whether at a large-scale event like DreamHack or in everyday home and office settings, the Novis Series is positioned as an accessible yet high-quality option for individuals seeking reliable comfort and ergonomic support.The Future of Ergonomics in Gaming and WorkspacesLooking ahead, AndaSeat remains committed to further enhancing its product offerings in response to user feedback and the evolving demands of ergonomic design. As more people embrace hybrid work models and long hours of digital interaction, products like the Novis Series will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of ergonomic furniture.The recognition of the Novis Series at the 2025 NY Product Design Awards is a significant milestone in AndaSeat’s journey toward redefining how modern users approach comfort, support, and design in their everyday spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.