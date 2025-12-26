Japanese Stephen King Film “Kenji” to World Premiere in NYC

Film Poster Japanese poster Festival Poster

The final Stephen King Dollar Baby and only Japanese adaptation will premiere on Jan 17th at the Regal Cinema, Union Square at the Dances With Films Festival.

We would love to share this exciting new film with you! A fun outing that supports the indie film community. ” — Adrienne Lunson

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final Stephen King Dollar Baby and only Japanese adaptation of one of his works will world premiere on January 17th at the Regal Cinema, Union Square as part of the Dances With Film Independent Film Festival. The festival is voted a favorite amongst independent filmmakers and a top 10 festival in all of North America. Tickets:

The film won Best Narrative Film and Overall Best Film for the Military Veterans Awards in Los Angeles last month.

The Japanese name is 献辞（Kenji) and the English name is The Dedication, same as the story it’s adapted from. The Dedication is from Stephen King’s Nightmares and Dreamscapes. The directing debut by Hollywood veteran Adrienne Lunson, the film has received high praise on IMDB.com and in the book STEPHEN KING DOLLAR BABY:ENCORE! that will be released in February.

Taking place in Kyoto, the story follows a maid, Kiko, at one of the nicest hotels in the city. When she receives her son’s first published book, she tells her lifelong friend, Midori, a horrifying secret, 25 years in the making. Black magic, lies, and an obsession with one of the hotel's famous regulars, Midori will never see Kiko in the same light. How far is too far to guarantee fame and fortune for your child?

The film stars up and coming actress Mayu Ogihara (荻原 茉悠) playing young Kiko as well as veteran actresses Toshie Senzaki (千咲 としえ) and Yoshiko Hosoda (細田 喜子) playing Kiko and Midori respectively. Actors Keita Arai (新井 敬太), Tatsuto Harazumi (原住 達斗), and James Taku Leung also appear in the film. The film’s high production level is emphasized by Jake Niemeyer’s editing (Star Wars: Bad Batch) and Jon Ong’s composing (Paddington II). As Tozai Productions debut production, the results have been highly satisfactory to those involved. Further screenings will be announced and available on TozaiProductions.com and @kenji_movie2025. A crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark with DVDs and digital viewing prizes will start later in January.

