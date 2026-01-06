Influencers Dive Into Hui'an Culture: Marveling at Women Power

Chongwu Ancient City, Huian, China Huian, Quanzhou, China Huian, Quanzhou, China

QUANZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 12th, 2025, ICN Media special host Justin Shrenger along with global influencers Vincent Gao from the United States and Vanessa Chia from Singapore, embarked on an immersive cultural experience at Hui'an, Quanzhou, China, renowned as the "Hometown of Stone Carving" and for its unique Hui'an Women's culture.On the way to Hui'an, we can see tons of monumental outdoor sculptures, and the stone carving here originated over 1,600 years ago. In the early days, they mainly served the carving of religious buildings and statues of deities and Buddhas, forming a delicate and dynamic southern artistic style. So our first stop was Carving Art Museum. The museum's collection comprehensively displayed the millennia-old heritage and exquisite artistry of Hui'an stone carving. The influencers listened intently to the explanations, deeply impressed by the craftsmen's skill in bringing hard stone to life with nothing but their hands and simple tools. Justin remarked, "Every piece here tells a story. The craftsmanship and patience are truly awe-inspiring."Next, a unique cultural dress-up experience took place. Vanessa gladly donned the iconic traditional attire of the Hui'an women, who managed households and labor while men were at sea. As she adjusted the vibrant floral headscarf, the short diagonal-top blouse, the wide black trousers, and the shimmering silver waistband, she gazed at her reflection with deep feeling. Back then, the scarf is meticulously wrapped to cover the hair and frame the face, symbolizing modesty and protection against the coastal wind and sun; The blouse is designed to be practical for labor, and "short" allows for ease of movement during work; The trousers are loose and wide, providing comfort and flexibility for daily activities, such as fishing, farming, or stone carving."This attire is not just beautiful; it embodies strength," she shared. "It evokes the image of generations of Hui'an women laboring under the sea wind and scorching sun, their resilient shoulders carrying the weight of life with diligence and fortitude. The distinctive style, in my eyes, has become a spiritual symbol of facing nature directly, diligently managing households, and embracing life with optimism."Clad in this symbolic outfit, Vanessa explored the 600-year-old Chongwu Ancient Fortress with her American friends. They climbed the stone steps of the ancient wall, known as the "Water Great Wall," enjoying panoramic views of the blue sea, the imposing statue of the national hero Qi Jiguang, the vast sandy beach, and the distant lighthouse. Vincent captured the moments continuously, stating, "The history here feels solidified in the stone, yet the scenery is so vividly expansive. Here allowed us to feel more profoundly the unique character of this land, which blends resilience with gentleness."The visit left the three overseas guests full of praise. They not only gained a deep appreciation for the artistic value of Hui'an stone carving as a national intangible cultural heritage but also, through the costume experience and firsthand exploration, touched upon the spiritual core of Hui'an culture—forged by diligence, resilience, and optimism. This journey presented yet another fascinating example of Fujian's in-depth cultural and tourism offerings for global audiences.

Global View On China at Hui'an

