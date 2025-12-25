DHS SUPPORTS KEIKI HEALTH WITH $50 ANNUAL WELL-CHILD EXAM INCENTIVE

Main, NEWS Posted on Dec 24, 2025 in Featured

December 24, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Med-QUEST families that they may receive a $50 incentive for each child who completes a well-child examination through the Hawai‘i Child Wellness Incentive Program (HCWIP).

HCWIP is a pilot program enacted by the Hawai‘i State Legislature under Act 127, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2022. The initiative supports parents in keeping keiki healthy through routine preventive care and early detection of potential health concerns. Parents enrolled in Medicaid/Med-QUEST may receive a $50 incentive card per child, once per calendar year, after a completed well-child visit.

“Every child in Hawai‘i deserves the chance to grow up healthy and supported,” said Ryan Yamane, director of the Department of Human Services. “This program helps families stay connected to regular checkups that protect the long-term well-being of our keiki and strengthen the health of our communities.”

Eligibility

Parents who are currently receiving Medicaid or QUEST with children under 18 years old, including adopted and stepchildren, may be eligible. It is important to note that the child does NOT need to be covered by Medicaid to qualify for the incentive.

How to Receive the $50 Incentive Card

Parents must bring their child or children to a Licensed Health Care Professional for a well-child examination. The provider will certify that the exam was completed. Once Med-QUEST receives the provider’s completed form, a $50 prepaid incentive card will be mailed to the parent within four to six weeks. The card may be used to purchase food and other household necessities.

How the Incentive Card Works

The incentive card is a $50 prepaid debit-style card that can be used at any U.S. retailer that accepts debit cards.

• The card cannot be used to access cash.

• The $50 balance may be used until it is fully spent.

• The card expires one year after issuance.

• The card may not be used to purchase unhealthy or dangerous items, including alcohol, firearms, or illegal drugs.

Where to Learn More

Families may visit https://medquest.hawaii.gov/cwip for more information.

For questions or assistance, call the HCWIP Customer Service Line at 833-909-3631.

For auxiliary aids, services, or disability accommodations, call 808-900-5570 or email [email protected].

Click here for the program FAQs.

