INKBIRD Launches Holiday Gift Sale with Deep Cuts on Smart Cooking Tech

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season shifts into full gear, INKBIRD announces a targeted sale on its lineup of precision cooking instruments like wireless meat thermometers sous vide machines , and BBQ accessories. Beginning today, the promotion offers substantial savings on core products designed for culinary enthusiasts and home chefs alike. The sale emphasizes practical innovation, making professional-grade kitchen technology more accessible.The event features several standout offers. A centerpiece of the sale is the limited-quantity offer on the 4-Probe Wireless Thermometer INT-14-BW , providing multi-point control for cooking different dishes simultaneously. It is available for just $99.99 - a $100 reduction - for the first 200 units using code 14BWT. Once this threshold is met, a robust $90 discount remains active with the same code.The sale extends across INKBIRD’s ecosystem, and the following are other key offers:- Wireless Meat Thermometer INT-12-BW, which includes both long and short probes, receives a $60 price cut with code 12BWOFF, lowering its cost to $99.99.- Dual-Probe Multi-Sensor Wireless Thermometer INT-12E-BW is discounted by 29%, priced directly at $99.99.- WiFi Sous Vide Cooker ISV-300W is reduced by $50 with the code 300WOFF, arriving at $119.99.- BBQ Smoker Temperature Control Fan Kit ISC-027BW is ready for pitmasters with a $60 discount by code ISC40OFF, now $139.99.- Bluetooth Meat Thermometer INT-11P-B is reduced by 20% with code 11PBOFF, for $47.99.- Bluetooth Mini Wireless Thermometer INT-11I-B is offered at a 43% direct discount for $39.99.- Instant-Read Meat Thermometer IHT-1P is now $23.99 after a 20% price cut.For households requiring multiple tools, INKBIRD presents bundled savings. The INT-14-BW Bundles start at $139.99 (code 14BWB), while INT-11P-B Bundles begin at $85.00 (code 11PBB).Adding an element of chance to the savings, visitors to the INKBIRD site are invited to try a coupon spin wheel. By simply providing an email address, participants can win additional holiday treats, with prizes ranging from 5-15% off to a $20 discount voucher.Every purchase is supported by INKBIRD’s standard service framework: free and fast shipping, a 30-day return window, a comprehensive one-year warranty, and dedicated one-on-one customer service.This holiday sale reflects INKBIRD’s commitment to enhancing culinary precision and confidence through technology, offering tools that turn complex recipes into achievable celebrations.About INKBIRDINKBIRD specializes in developing precise, user-friendly devices that bridge the gap between professional culinary techniques and the home kitchen. From smart meat thermometers to sous vide cookers and fermentation controllers, INKBIRD's products are built to empower food enthusiasts with confidence and control, turning complex recipes into simple achievements.

