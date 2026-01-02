The 100 Best Companies for Fully Remote Jobs in 2026 Named in Virtual Vocations' 10th Annual List

Enhanced technology and human expertise drive 49% increase in vetted remote job postings to Virtual Vocations database.

The 49% increase in fully remote job postings we saw in 2025 is a direct result of our investment in new technology to complement our traditional human screening methods.” — Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Vocations, a leading remote job board and career services provider dedicated to connecting professionals with fully remote jobs, just released its highly anticipated 10th annual report identifying the "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Fully Remote Jobs in 2026." The 2026 list reflects the continued expansion of fully remote work models, spanning industries from healthcare and information technology to insurance, finance, consulting, and beyond.Key Highlights of the Report:"Our Top 100 Companies to Watch list not only celebrates organizations excelling in the remote work space but also empowers jobseekers to make informed, value-based career choices." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual VocationsRemarkable Growth in Remote Opportunities: Virtual Vocations vetted and published 339,998 fully remote job listings to its job board in 2025, marking a 49% increase in available 100% remote positions compared to 2024. "The 49% increase in fully remote job postings we saw in 2025 is a direct result of our investment in new technology to complement our traditional human screening methods," said Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations. "By combining advanced technology with our team's expertise, we've significantly enhanced our ability to efficiently identify and vet legitimate remote opportunities from quality employers. This allows us to serve our jobseekers with an unprecedented volume of hand-screened, 100% remote positions while maintaining the high standards we've upheld for nearly two decades."Diverse Industry Representation: Virtual Vocations' latest companies list features businesses and organizations from a variety of sectors, with the top industries represented being information technology, healthcare, sales, customer service, and marketing. This diversity ensures jobseekers from different professional backgrounds can find opportunities tailored to their skills and career goals.Expanded Employer Network: The job board included openings from over 13,800 unique employers in 2025, with more than 68,000 positions sourced from the top 100 companies alone. This extensive network gives jobseekers unprecedented access to quality remote opportunities.Focus on Employee Well-being: Many companies on the list prioritize employee well-being, offering benefits such as flexible schedules, mental health support, and professional development opportunities. These initiatives reflect a commitment to fostering a supportive remote work environment.Innovation in Remote Work Practices: The report highlights companies that are leading the way in innovative remote work practices, from utilizing advanced collaboration tools to implementing inclusive and engaging virtual work cultures. Top Employers for 2026 : The report features household names alongside emerging players in the remote work arena, giving jobseekers a well-rounded view of potential employers. This blend of established and new companies ensures a comprehensive overview of the remote job market.Ranked by the total number of fully remote jobs published to Virtual Vocations' jobs database from January through December 2025, the top employers to watch for remote hiring in 2026 are as follows:UnitedHealth GroupCentene CorporationClevertech Partners, LLC DBA LumenaltaJerry Insurance Agency LLCArthur J. Gallagher & Co.Progressive Casualty Insurance CompanyAllstate Insurance CompanyBairesDevDriven Insights LLCCVS Health CorporationThe complete list includes a diverse range of companies, from global technology leaders like Microsoft and NVIDIA to healthcare organizations such as Molina Healthcare and Providence Health & Services, as well as innovative startups and established corporations committed to the future of work.For more information and to explore the full list of 100 companies shaping the future of remote work, please visit the Virtual Vocations blog here: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/top-100-companies-to-watch-for-fully-remote-jobs-in-2026/

