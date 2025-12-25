Rapidly growing fitness franchisor SWEAT440 has seen a 53% reduction in costs since implementing Replify's AI customer service. Replify founders, CTO, Anna Rodriguez, and CEO, Tony Small Replify, AI Customer Service, and AI Sales Suite, Trusted by Gold's Gym

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive industry analysis of AI implementation data by Replify, an AI customer service and AI Sales platform, across health clubs, fitness studios, and wellness centers, reveals consistent operational and financial gains for operators adopting AI-powered sales and customer service technology. The analysis draws from documented results at major fitness brands including Gold's Gym, SWEAT440, Club 24 Concept Gyms, Zoom Tan, Dynamic Fitness, Arena Sports, and Seattle Sun Tan, representing more than 200 locations and hundreds of thousands of members.

The findings arrive as the Health & Fitness Association reports record industry growth, with 77 million Americans now belonging to a gym or studio and U.S. market penetration reaching an all-time high of 24.9 percent. Meanwhile, the global AI in fitness and wellness market has reached $9.8 billion and is projected to grow at 16.8 percent annually through 2034.

Key Findings from the AI in Fitness Business Analysis

The aggregated data reveals consistent patterns across fitness operators of varying sizes and models:

AI Lead Generation and AI Sales Performance: Gold's Gym DC Metro reported a 10X increase in captured leads after implementing AI sales technology, while Dynamic Fitness documented a 6X improvement in lead generation and captured more leads in two weeks than in the previous three months combined. Operators attribute these gains to instant response times and consistent follow-up that eliminated the lag between inquiry and engagement.

Cost Reduction and Staff Efficiency: SWEAT440, a 25-location fitness franchisor with more than 120 additional studios in development, achieved a 53 percent reduction in customer service costs within six weeks of deployment. The AI system handled over 5,000 calls and saved 178 staff hours during that period. Club 24 Concept Gyms now automates over 6,000 calls per month across its network. Zoom Tan reports that half of all daily calls are now automated across its 100-plus locations, freeing thousands of staff hours monthly for higher-value work.

Call Automation and Response Rates: Seattle Sun Tan achieved 74 percent call automation across 50 locations. Arena Sports handles 60 percent of inquiries automatically and documented a 10X return on investment. Premier Sportsplex, a busy recreation facility, automated 65 percent of calls, giving staff hours back to focus on in-person member service.

Sales Cycle Compression: Gold's Gym DC Metro compressed its sales cycle from 30 days to 3-5 days. In the fitness industry, where prospects typically make membership decisions within days, this acceleration directly impacts close rates and competitive positioning.

Why AI Adoption Is Accelerating in Fitness

The HFA's 2025 Fitness Industry Benchmarking Report shows median revenue growth of 9.9 percent in 2024 and median EBITDA margins of 23.6 percent, indicating strong profitability among operators. The report also found that 91 percent of surveyed facilities anticipate continued growth in 2025.

This financial health is enabling investment in operational technology. Fitness operators cite several drivers for AI adoption: the need to capture leads that arrive outside business hours, reduce pressure on contracted call centers, deliver consistent responses across franchise networks, and free staff to focus on in-person member experience.

SWEAT440's front-deskless model, where instructors remain on the training floor during all classes, exemplifies the operational imperative. With classes starting every ten minutes and no capacity for in-studio call handling, the franchise required automation to support member communication at scale.

"SWEAT440 evaluated six AI vendors before selecting a solution," said Matthew Miller, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of SWEAT440. "The ability to support our fast turnover model and give franchisees a unified system for member communication was essential for a network built for rapid expansion."

Industry Context and Market Trajectory

The documented results align with broader market trends. The Health & Fitness Association reports that studios were the most popular facility type in 2024, with 23.1 million members, followed closely by fitness-only gyms with 22.2 million members. Average member retention reached 66.4 percent for the year, and net membership expanded by an average of 5.5 percent.

Digital fitness adoption has surged more than 30 percent since 2021, and 43 percent of gym-goers now express a preference for automated experiences, including AI-powered check-ins and personalized workout plans. The convergence of member expectations and operational pressures is driving AI adoption beyond early adopters into mainstream implementation.

The global wellness economy, which includes the fitness sector, is currently valued at $7.4 trillion and is projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Within this expansion, AI-enabled solutions represent one of the fastest-growing segments.

About the Analysis

This industry analysis aggregates publicly documented results from fitness operators using AI sales and customer service technology. Data sources include published case studies, operator interviews, and industry benchmarking reports from the Health & Fitness Association. The analysis focuses on measurable operational outcomes including lead generation, cost reduction, staff time savings, and call automation rates.

About Replify

Replify (formerly heyLibby) provides AI sales and AI customer service solutions for health clubs, gyms, fitness studios, and wellness businesses. The Seattle-based AI company serves leading fitness brands including Gold's Gym, UFC Gyms, Anytime Fitness, SWEAT440, Club 24 Concept Gyms, and Zoom Tan. Replify's AI handles phone, text, email, and chat communication around the clock, capturing leads, answering member questions, and routing complex issues to staff. Replify's AI suite does outbound over the phone, SMS, and email. For more information, visit https://www.replify.ai.

