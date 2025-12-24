Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on Price Gouging Following State of Emergency Declaration in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Shasta Counties

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to powerful winter storms. A series of atmospheric rivers has brought high-intensity rainfall and strong winds statewide to already saturated soils, heightening the risk of rapidly rising creeks and rivers, flooding, landslides, and debris flows — especially to recently burned areas. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta reminds all Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396. Californians who believe they have been the victim of price gouging should report it to their local authorities or to the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report. To view a list of all price gouging restrictions currently in effect as a result of proclamations by the Governor, please visit the Governor's Office of Emergency Services Price Gouging webpage.

“As incoming heavy rain and strong winds increase the risk of flooding and landslides, I urge Californians up and down the state to listen to communication from officials and keep safe — especially if you have travel plans this holiday season. California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on housing, gas, food, and other essential supplies,” said Attorney General Bonta. “If you see price gouging — or if you've been the victim of it — I encourage you to immediately file a complaint with my office online at oag.ca.gov/report or contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.”

California law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10%, the price a seller charged for an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. For items a seller only began selling after an emergency declaration, the law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds the seller's cost of the item by more than 50%. This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, and gasoline. The law also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations, and rental housing. Exceptions to this prohibition exist if, for example, the price of labor, goods, or materials has increased for the business.

Violations of the price gouging statute are misdemeanors that are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in imprisonment and/or a fine. They can also result in civil enforcement actions, including civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief, and restitution. The Attorney General and local district attorneys and city prosecutors can enforce the statute.