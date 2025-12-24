Newsom Appoints Four to L.A. Superior Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed four persons to the Los Angeles Superior Court. He announced late Monday that he selected Sarah J. Ellenberg, who has served as a court commissioner since April 2024, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juan C. Dominguez.

