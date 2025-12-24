TSGLI celebrates 20 years of honoring severely injured service members

The Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection program (TSGLI) is celebrating 20 years of providing short-term financial support to help eligible service members recover from traumatic injuries.

Established in December 2005, TSGLI is a traumatic injury protection rider under Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance that provides a one-time payment between $25,000 and $100,000—depending on the type of injury—to any member of the uniformed services covered by SGLI who sustains a traumatic injury that results in certain severe losses. The cost for this coverage is just $1 per month.

TSGLI was designed to provide severely injured service members who suffer a traumatic injury, such as loss of sight or hearing, amputation or severe burns. The monetary assistance is designed to help the service member and their family through an often long and arduous treatment and rehabilitation period. TSGLI helps to lessen that economic burden by providing immediate financial relief. For 20 years, VA has proudly managed this crucial coverage program.

Visit the VA Life Insurance website for more information about TSGLI eligibility, retroactive payments and other program requirements.