Repairs to section of SR 530 damaged by floodwaters south of Rockport expected to begin Monday, Dec. 29

ROCKPORT – Emergency repairs to a section of State Route 530 about 8 miles south of Rockport damaged by recent floods are expected to begin Monday, Dec. 29.

Trimaxx Construction, Inc. has been selected to perform the emergency repairs near milepost 59.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will build a temporary gravel bypass road along the east shoulder near the damaged section of SR 530. Local traffic will alternate using the bypass road, creating a work area for crews to rebuild the embankment and backfill the roadbed with gravel. Crews will then pave and stripe SR 530.

Work is expected to take about a month, meaning essential traffic should be restored in January 2026. People should continue to expect delays and limit use of SR 530 between Rockport and Darrington to local access during construction.

An atmospheric river weather event in December produced heavy rain and widespread flooding across much of northwest Washington. On Dec. 11, the Sauk River reached peak stages, covering SR 530 and washing away a 300-foot section of the embankment along the highway. A section of the westbound lane of SR 530 above the eroded embankment failed and fell.

SR 530 was fully closed for about a week until floodwaters receded and crews could assess the highway. Since then, local access traffic has alternated though the damaged area using a temporary signal.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.