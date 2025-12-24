F. Mills Enters the Winner’s Circle With Hollywood Independent Music Award Win for 'Still'

F. Mills holding the Best Rap/Hip-Hop trophy for his single “Still” at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards ceremony.

Award-winning single “Still” earns F. Mills a Hollywood Independent Music Award, signaling a defining moment in his independent music career.

This award represents years of work that didn’t always come with applause. I stayed focused, trusted the process, and kept building even when nobody was watching.” — F. Mills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent hip-hop artist and executive F. Mills has been awarded a Hollywood Independent Music Award (HIMA) for his single “ Still ,” marking a pivotal moment in a career defined by patience, independence, and long-term vision.The award was presented during the 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Awards , recognizing “Still” for its emotional depth, clarity of purpose, and refined execution. In an era often driven by trends and volume, the track stood out for its restraint favoring authenticity over spectacle.Rather than leaning into excess, “Still” delivers a reflective narrative anchored by confidence and lived experience. The song’s reception underscores a growing appetite for substance within the independent music space, where credibility is earned over time rather than manufactured overnight.“This award isn’t about a single moment; it’s about staying consistent,” Mills said during his acceptance. “Still represents believing in the work, trusting the process, and letting the music speak when it’s ready.”The HIMA win carries added significance for Mills, whose earlier release “Winner’s Circle” framed success as an aspiration. With this recognition, that vision becomes tangible signaling arrival without abandoning humility.Operating independently while overseeing his own creative direction, Mills has cultivated a career centered on ownership, intention, and sustainability. His measured approach has resulted in a catalog that prioritizes growth and longevity over fleeting attention.The Hollywood Independent Music Award places F. Mills among a select group of artists recognized for artistry rather than momentum, an increasingly rare distinction in today’s digital-first music landscape.With new projects underway and momentum continuing to build, the award marks not an endpoint, but a turning point. For F. Mills, the path forward remains deliberate, self-directed, and firmly within his control.

F. Mills Accepts Hollywood Independent Music Award for “Still”

