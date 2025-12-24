The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth Earns Coveted 'Get It' Designation from Kirkus Reviews

Kirkus Reviews gives its "Get It" recommendation to The Breaking of Time

Kirkus Reviews awards The Breaking of Time a coveted 'Get It' designation, praising its genre-blending, fast-paced storytelling and magical depth.

An exciting, tightly written tale of magic… Our verdict: Get it.” — Kirkus Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindStir Media and author J.J. Hebert are proud to announce that The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth has received a "Get It" designation from the prestigious literary review publication Kirkus Reviews . This endorsement — one of the most respected in the book industry — signals strong critical approval and recommends the novel as a standout title readers should seek out.In its review, Kirkus Reviews praised the novel, saying:“This work will grab readers’ attention early as Hebert combines a diverse array of genres — fantasy, thriller, family road novel, and others — into a fast-paced, character-driven adventure… An exciting, tightly written tale of magic… Our verdict: Get it.”The "Get It" designation is a meaningful mark of distinction, coming from a publication with nearly a century of authority in book criticism and discovery. Kirkus Reviews is widely regarded by booksellers, librarians, media, and industry professionals as a leading voice in pre-publication book assessment.“We’re thrilled that Kirkus Reviews found The Breaking of Time worthy of this endorsement,” said J.J. Hebert. “This story means so much to me — and for it to receive such a strong recommendation is incredibly validating.”The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth blends high-concept fantasy, fast-paced action, and deep character stakes in a unique story about a hardened sorcerer confronting the past and magic that defies the ordinary. The Kirkus review highlights both the novel’s genre-spanning scope and its compelling narrative momentum.Read the full review at:About the AuthorJ.J. Hebert is a genre-bending storyteller whose work melds fantasy, thriller, and character-driven adventure. The Breaking of Time marks his latest exploration into mythic storytelling and immersive worldbuilding.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media is an independent publisher committed to championing innovative voices and stories that push creative boundaries and engage readers across genres.

