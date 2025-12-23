Lt. Gov. Luke/UHBO – RELEASE – Federal Approval Advances Hawaiʻi’s Broadband Expansion
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
SYLVIA LUKE
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
KE KEʻENA O KA HOPE KIAʻĀINA
FEDERAL APPROVAL ADVANCES HAWAIʻI’S BROADBAND EXPANSION
Connect Kākou Receives Key Approval for BEAD Funding to Deliver Affordable, High-Speed Internet Statewide
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 23, 2025
“Reliable high-speed Internet is no longer just a convenience; it helps keep our communities resilient, informed and connected to education, jobs, healthcare and each other,” Luke said.
Hawaiʻi’s BEAD Final Proposal identifies approximately 7,000 locations statewide that are eligible for federal funds. The University of Hawaiʻi Broadband Office (UHBO) made preliminary awards to two telecommunications companies, Hawaiian Telcom and Amazon Leo, a low-earth orbit satellite provider, following a competitive RFP process. Hawaiʻi is slated to receive roughly $149 million in BEAD funds to ensure universal broadband access.
The recent approval from NTIA allows UHBO to finalize the two contracts and articulates how Hawaiʻi may use funds for last-mile deployment work, including building and construction, as well as monitoring, project oversight, permitting expertise and support functions. The contracted performance period is four years for Hawaiian Telecom; 10 years for Amazon Leo. Expenditure of funds for any other purposes remains restricted, subject to forthcoming NTIA guidance, likely in early 2026.
“We’re excited to take the next step in the execution of the BEAD program and remain fully committed to achieving universal access for residents throughout our state,” said Garret Yoshimi, Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at the University of Hawaiʻi.
###
Media Contacts:
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor
Phone: 808-978-0867
Sara Lin
Broadband Initiative Communications Specialist
University of Hawaiʻi
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.