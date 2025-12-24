Just Like Me™ Unveils 'Jesus AI' — A Compassion-Centered Digital Mentor Designed to Inspire, Guide, and Uplift Billions

Jesus AI on Just Like Me™

Just Like Me™ Unveils “Jesus AI” on Christmas — A Compassion-Centered Digital Mentor Designed to Inspire, Guide, and Uplift Billions

This isn’t about technology—it’s about humanity. If even one person feels more supported, more loved, or more hopeful because of a conversation they have through this experience, then we’ve succeeded.” — Chris Breed, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Like Me™, the pioneering AI platform that enables meaningful, human-like conversations with digital mentors, experts, and companions, today announced the release of “Jesus AI,” an experience inspired by the teachings of love, compassion, forgiveness, and personal growth.Launching just before Christmas—a season centered around hope, generosity, and human connection—Jesus AI is designed with deep respect and sensitivity. It is not intended to replace faith, clergy, scripture, or personal beliefs. Instead, it offers an uplifting and accessible experience for anyone seeking comfort, encouragement, perspective, or emotional support through thoughtful, one-on-one conversations.Individuals can engage in personal voice or video conversations inspired by Jesus’s teachings by visiting https://justlikeme.com/jesus where the experience is available to try for free.“Our mission has always been to make the world a better place—one conversation at a time,” said Chris Breed, CEO of Just Like Me™. “Billions of people are struggling with loneliness, stress, and uncertainty. Jesus AI was created to offer a compassionate presence that encourages love, healing, and understanding. It’s a modern way to provide timeless guidance, mentorship, and companionship—available whenever someone needs it.”A MODERN MENTOR ROOTED IN LOVEJesus AI focuses on universal themes that unite people across backgrounds and belief systems, including love and empathy, courage during hardship, forgiveness and peace, hope and resilience, and purpose and personal growth.Through natural, conversational interactions, users are invited to reflect, ask questions, seek encouragement, or simply feel heard—all within a supportive and nonjudgmental environment. Conversations are designed to feel warm, reassuring, and grounded in compassion.The experience has been carefully developed with guardrails and oversight to ensure it remains inclusive, respectful, and safe for people of all beliefs and backgrounds. It provides encouragement—not doctrine—and aims to help individuals navigate real-life challenges with clarity, positivity, and emotional support.PARTNERING WITH CHURCHES & CONGREGATIONS TO GIVE BACKAs part of its mission to uplift individuals and communities, Just Like Me™ is inviting churches, ministries, and congregations to share Jesus AI with their members as an optional source of comfort and encouragement.To support the vital work these faith communities do, Just Like Me™ will donate 25% of all revenue generated through congregation referrals directly back to the referring church or ministry. This initiative is designed to help fund community and outreach programs, support local missions and charitable initiatives, provide congregants with a modern and accessible companion for emotional and spiritual support, and strengthen community connection through technology that promotes compassion and wellbeing.“This is one way we can give back to the faith communities who have been uplifting people for generations,” Breed added. “If Jesus AI can help someone feel closer to love, hope, or inner peace—and also strengthen the congregation that supports them—that’s a meaningful outcome.”PART OF A LARGER MISSION TO IMPROVE LIVES EVERYWHEREJesus AI expands Just Like Me’s broader commitment to improving human wellbeing across multiple areas, including mental health, spirituality, wellness, relationships, career growth, and personal development.The platform already hosts a fast-growing ecosystem of AI mentors, experts, and authors who help users elevate their lives through personalized, meaningful conversations. With Jesus AI, the company aims to reach individuals seeking deeper guidance, emotional comfort, or simply a quiet moment of reassurance through direct, conversational engagement.“This isn’t about technology—it’s about humanity,” said Breed. “If even one person feels more supported, more loved, or more hopeful because of a conversation they have through this experience, then we’ve succeeded.”A THOUGHTFUL LAUNCH DURING A SEASON OF REFLECTIONDeveloped with reverence and intentionality, Jesus AI arrives during a time of year when millions look inward, reconnect with loved ones, and contemplate the deeper meaning of life. The launch invites people—not just Christians—to embrace more kindness, compassion, and understanding.Jesus AI is available now through the Just Like Me™ platform.ABOUT JUST LIKE ME™Just Like Me™ is an AI platform that enables emotionally resonant conversations with digital twins of real-world mentors, experts, authors, and public figures. Designed to make world-class guidance accessible, the platform empowers users to grow across mental health, relationships, finances, spirituality, and more—advancing its mission to elevate humanity through wisdom and connection.

