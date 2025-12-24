Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency to support response in multiple counties due to late December storms

SACRAMENTO – Taking assertive steps to protect Californians from a series of powerful storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Shasta counties.

A series of atmospheric rivers has brought high-intensity rainfall and strong winds statewide to already saturated soils, heightening the risk of flooding, landslides, debris flows, and rapidly rising creeks and rivers. Recently burned areas in Southern California, including the Airport, Bridge, Line, Palisades, and Eaton Fire burn scars, face an increased threat of mudslides and debris flows as heavy rain continues.