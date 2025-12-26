Learn About A Small But Powerful Software Development Company With An Interesting, Super-Capable AI App— MIDI Producer

Generate page of MIDI Producer MIDI Producer app store icon

The Launch of the Year, Free App Uses Intelligence from Google’s Gemini to Turn Amateur Music Production Into Professional Masterpieces

We at MIDI Producer are optimistic about the future and potential of AI-assisted products, especially in music production.” — Company Spokesperson

LEWES , DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring music producers buy the laptop, buy the software, and are looped into buying more and more as they try to break through in an industry they are passionate about. Amateurs and beginners need a technology and a solution to start and surge their music production cheaply and professionally.

A recent release found on the App Store seeks to provide the solution, MIDI producer. In the wave of AI-centered software, MIDI producer’s relevance has surfaced because it is inherently both advanced, and amateur-friendly. The creator, a software development company called Freelance IO, plans to grow with the app and emerge into new territory with its users. Real viability for the app will depend on its ability to deliver in a few areas, including music composition, software development, AI and business/market feasibility.

In the app, drop-downs and other menus receive a users’ technical and creative constraints for a new MIDI file. The information is then sent to Google's Gemini which responds with a final MIDI file, and a respective mp3, which serves as a preview. Freelance IO sees MIDI Producer as a product, but also as a project that solves and circumvents legitimate issues of originality and ownership with AI-produced material. The company is excited to see its project be part of this new conversation and jumpstart a new way of thinking about music creation and original authorship.

App Key Features

* Utilizes Google's Gemini

* Select between beats, melodies, baselines, riffs and more

* Export, save or share MIDI/Audio files

* Export on iOS— great GarageBand and Logic companion

* Modern UI and design interface

* Powerful and user-friendly interface

* Portable music studio

* Customize technical and creative parameters like tempo and mood

* Audio previews available before download

* Convenience in music production— interchangeable instruments with generated MIDI files

“The app is emerging in a time of an AI-race and the company is being founded under very new territory. Most projects devoted to exploiting AI’s newest capabilities could go really well or tank on its first voyage. We at MIDI Producer are optimistic about the future and potential of AI-assisted products, especially in music production.”

“Issues in pilot runs of MIDI Producer ran parallel to bugs Google experienced as the creator of Gemini. Because of unexpected hiccups, MIDI Producer’s launch was phased in both in its technical and merchandising rollouts. Issues in today’s software development world are sometimes indistinguishable from the top 10 tech companies and first-time, novice developers. Freelance IO plans to work in conjunction with the largest tech companies to fill gaps in AI’s reach and potential.”

- Company Spokesperson

MIDI Producer is free to download, with 5 free uses from in-app credits monthly. Additional use and access to MIDI and mp3 downloads, require in-app credit purchases.

About Freelance IO

Freelance IO is a recently founded company that plans to be a a project-based, multiplex enterprise. So far, the company has a strong focus on its ideological branding, rather than lifestyle and traditional branding. Its core aims are to remain adaptable, culture-focused, and socially-driven. Customers should expect to see Freelance IO provide new products in the future that are iterative, complimentary and necessary to a larger brand ecosystem. Freelance IO plans to continue to stress its independent brand with products produced totally in-house from idea to consumer markets.

Download MIDI Producer on the App Store

Learn more and contact us

Visit: https://midi-producer.web.app/

MIDI Producer Social Media

Instagram: @midi.producer

TikTok: @midi.producer

