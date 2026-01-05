Chiro One Wellness Centers Announces Reopening of its Sun Prairie, WI Location as Part of Nationwide Growth

The new clinic continues Chiro One’s mission to make high-quality chiropractic care accessible to more communities across the country.

We are so excited to provide services to the Sun Prairie community. Our mission is to help people feel and function better by making high-quality chiropractic care accessible to even more patients.” — Mark Lagerkvist, D.C., Senior Vice President at Chiro One

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers announced today that it will expand its services with the reopening of its Sun Prairie, WI chiropractic clinic.

Chiro One’s clinically proven model of care combines gentle chiropractic adjustments with active rehabilitative therapies to achieve the best possible patient outcomes. The company prides itself on providing high quality, outcomes-based treatment personalized for each patient’s unique symptoms and needs. This distinctive approach, combined with their commitment to comprehensive evaluations and accurate diagnoses, has propelled the company to national recognition in just a few short years.

Since its founding in Chicago in 1992, Chiro One has expanded to include more than 100 Chiro One clinics serving patients across nine states - Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Virginia, earning Chiro One its reputation as a premier provider of quality chiropractic care.

“We are so excited to provide services to the Sun Prairie community once more,” said Mark Lagerkvist D.C. (Senior Vice President Mid-West Mid-Atlantic Region) at Chiro One. “We’re on a mission to help people feel, function, and live better. We were able to deliver that to Sun Prairie once before, and it brings us great joy to be able to offer that support once more. We’re working tirelessly to make high-quality chiropractic care accessible to even more patients, one community at a time.”

Patients may begin scheduling appointments with Chiro One of Sun Prairie starting January 5, 2026, by visiting Chiro One’s website or calling 855-424-4761 to speak to Chiro One’s patient scheduling team. Chiro One of Sun Prairie is located at: 695 S Grand Ave Suite 103, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visit the clinic page for hours and directions, or learn more about its Clinic Director, Dr. Cody Larsen.

Patients outside the Sun Prairie area can find their nearest clinic using the Chiro One Clinic Locator on the Chiro One website. The locator allows users to search for specific clinics by ZIP code or sort all clinics by state, region, or city. It also includes clinic contact information, hours, staff profiles, and directions.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One provides a unique, patient-centered model of chiropractic care focused on pain relief, improved function, and long-term wellness. Through a combination of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies, Chiro One helps patients eliminate pain, improve mobility, and enhance quality of life. With more than 100 clinics across the United States accepting most major insurance plans, Chiro One makes high-quality chiropractic care convenient and affordable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.