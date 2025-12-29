TIUA Appoints Dr. Janice Crenshaw as Director of Pastoral Care, Clinical Ethics & Doctoral Research Oversight

Dr. Janice Crenshaw Bishop John and Dr. Janice Crenshaw Dr. Janice Crenshaw and Alumni Trinity International University of Ambassadors TIUA Graduating Class

Trinity International University of Ambassadors Appoints Dr. Janice Crenshaw as Director of Pastoral Care, Clinical Ethics & Doctoral Research Oversight

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity International University of Ambassadors Appoints Dr. Janice Crenshaw as Director of Pastoral Care, Clinical Ethics & Doctoral Research OversightTrinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) announces the appointment of Dr. Janice Crenshaw as Director of Pastoral Care, Clinical Ethics & Doctoral Research Oversight, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to faith-centered leadership, ethical governance, and academic integrity.Dr. Crenshaw brings more than 35 years of combined experience as a pastor and retired nurse, offering a distinguished integration of spiritual leadership, healthcare ethics, and compassionate service. In her role, she provides institutional oversight for pastoral care initiatives, clinical and ethical guidance within faith-based counseling and ministry programs, and structured oversight of doctoral-level research processes.Dr. Crenshaw also supports international leadership engagement and ethical representation through her service as a Main Representative to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) on behalf of Trinity Girls Network Corp. an accredited non-governmental organization in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This work is carried out through a collaborative alignment with Kingdom Builders Network of VIC Atlanta, Georgia , of which she and Bishop John Crenshaw serve as apostolic overseers. The overall objective is to reflect a shared commitment to value based leadership, ethical service, and global engagement.As Director of Pastoral Care, Clinical Ethics & Doctoral Research Oversight, Dr. Crenshaw collaborates with faculty, dissertation committees, and institutional leadership to support doctoral scholarship, promote ethical research practices, and foster holistic leadership development across ministry, chaplaincy, counseling, and global engagement initiatives.Trinity International University of Ambassadors is a private, Christ-centered institution dedicated to education, leadership development, ministry, and community impact. The University equips leaders to serve locally and globally with purpose, integrity, and faith-driven excellence.Dr. Crenshaw’s appointment reflects the institution’s continued investment in strong spiritual governance, ethical accountability, and responsible leadership development across academic, ministerial, and international initiatives.For more information about Trinity International University of Ambassadors, visit www.trinityiua.org

