National Aquaculture Association Statement on CDC Investigation Involving Raw Oysters

SORRENTO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAA Statement on CDC Investigation Involving Raw OystersContact: Caitlyn Czajkowski, Executive DirectorCaitlyn@ NAA.orgThe National Aquaculture Association is aware of the current investigation announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into reported Salmonella illnesses occurring over several months in multiple states, where a portion of cases reported consuming raw oysters.Based on information publicly available from CDC and regulatory partners, this is an open investigation. To date, epidemiological reviews and traceback efforts have not identified a common harvest area, supplier, distribution pathway, or shared event linking the reported illnesses. Regulatory agencies have not issued harvest area closures or product recalls.Individual illness reports are always taken seriously and investigated. Food safety systems such as the National Shellfish Sanitation Program provide clear, science-based criteria for determining when regulatory action is required, including closures and recalls, and those criteria have not been met at this stage of the investigation.NAA supports transparency, public health guidance, and science-based decision-making. We encourage consumers to follow CDC recommendations regarding raw shellfish consumption and will continue to defer to CDC, FDA, and state partners as the investigation continues.FAQ: CDC Investigation and Raw OystersWhat is the CDC investigating?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating reports of Salmonella illnesses that occurred over several months in multiple states, with the last identified case being November 28, 2025. This is an open, ongoing investigation.What food safety systems are in place for oysters?Oysters are highly regulated under the National Shellfish Sanitation Program (NSSP), a science-based system involving state and federal oversight, routine water quality monitoring, harvest controls, and traceability requirements designed to protect public health.Are oyster farms the confirmed source of these illnesses?No. At this time, no common source has been identified.Regulatory agencies have not linked cases to a specific oyster farm, growing area, region, or distribution channel, and no recalls or harvest area closures have been issued. According to publicly available information, only a portion of the confirmed cases involved people who self-reported eating raw oysters, and even among those reports, no epidemiological or laboratory evidence has established a connection to a single specific source.Why are oysters being mentioned in the media if there’s no confirmed link?During investigations, public health officials often report foods that some people recall eating before becoming ill. Self-reported food histories are an early step, not proof of cause. Additional investigation, including traceback and laboratory analysis, is required to confirm a source. According to publicly available information, only a portion of the confirmed cases involved people who self-reported eating raw oysters, and even among those reports, no epidemiological or laboratory evidence has established a connection to a single specific source.If people got sick, why hasn’t there been a recall or closure?Recalls and harvest area closures are issued when evidence identifies a specific source or risk. At this stage, regulators have not identified evidence that meets the criteria for regulatory action.What is the oyster industry doing right now?Oyster farmers operate under some of the most rigorous food safety standards in the seafood sector and are committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining consumer trust. The oyster farming community is:• Working with public health authorities• Monitoring updates closely• Providing factual information to the public• Supporting science-based investigations and decision-makingWhere can I find reliable information?For public health guidance, consumers should refer to:• FDA National Shellfish Sanitation Program• Local state health department updatesFor industry updates and clarification, the National Aquaculture Association will continue working to provide accurate, up-to-date information as the investigation continues.

