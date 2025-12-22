RELEASE: DCCA LAUNCHES NEW CENTRALIZED PHONE NUMBER TO IMPROVE PUBLIC ACCESS AND SERVICE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DCCA LAUNCHES NEW CENTRALIZED PHONE NUMBER TO IMPROVE PUBLIC ACCESS AND SERVICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 22, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) announces the launch of its new centralized toll-free phone number, 1-844-808-DCCA (3222), designed to make it easier and more efficient for residents, businesses, and consumers to access DCCA services. The new number brings multiple DCCA divisions onto a unified call center platform, improving call routing, case tracking, and consumer support. This effort is part of the department’s broader modernization initiative to streamline how the public interacts with state services.

With the launch of the new number, callers will benefit from:

One main number to remember for reaching DCCA’s participating divisions and programs.

for reaching DCCA’s participating divisions and programs. Standardized call handling , ensuring a more consistent experience across the department.

, ensuring a more consistent experience across the department. Improved tracking of inquiries , supported by a case management system that follows inquiries from start to resolution.

, supported by a case management system that follows inquiries from start to resolution. Fewer missed or lost calls, as cases remain active until addressed.

Some specialty phone lines, including those within the Business Registration Division (BREG), will continue to operate independently at this time. DCCA phone numbers not yet integrated into the new system will remain active during the transition period, with a sunset date for older lines expected sometime next year.

During the initial launch period, callers may experience slightly longer wait times as the new system stabilizes. A callback option will be available for most callers, and over time the new system is expected to deliver shorter wait times, more efficient routing, and fewer repeat calls.

“By bringing our phone lines together and launching a dedicated call center, we’re reducing confusion, improving response times, and making sure everyone can get clear answers with just one call,” said Deputy Director Dean Hazama. “This is about creating a better experience for our community, we want contacting us to be simple, quick, and stress-free.”

Callers can help ensure the best possible experience by speaking clearly, having relevant information ready when they call, using the DCCA website for quick answers when appropriate, and avoiding speakerphone when navigating automated menus or speaking with a virtual agent. Making calls from an area with stable reception will also help prevent dropped connections. Callers who know which division they need may simply say the division name or wait for the menu prompt to select the division’s shortcut number.

The DCCA Call Center is now open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during regular DCCA business hours. Outside of these hours, callers may leave a voicemail or request a callback. The Call Center observes the state of Hawaii holiday schedule.

The launch of the new main phone number represents a significant step in DCCA’s continued efforts to provide responsive, reliable service to the people of Hawaiʻi. For more information, visit cca.hawaii.gov or contact the department at 1-844-808-DCCA (3222).

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]