MDLifespan Opens Tampa Location to Deliver Plasma Exchange as PFAS Contamination Raises Health Concerns Across Florida

The expansion brings MDLifespan’s patented TPE protocols into Dr. Koche’s established Tampa practice, providing Florida residents access to advanced, root-cause detoxification and personalized care as concerns over environmental toxin exposure continue to TPE protocols will be delivered within Spectra Wellness Solutions, Dr. Lisa Koche’s independent medical practice, where she has spent more than two decades serving the Tampa Bay community.

Tampa Bay expansion brings physician-led Therapeutic Plasma Exchange to communities facing rising “forever chemical” exposure.

Environmental toxins are one of the most underestimated accelerants of aging, inflammation.” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan ( www.mdlifespan.com ), the nation’s first physician-led medical group dedicated to removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation through Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), has announced the launch of its PlasmaXchange™ protocols in Tampa Bay through a clinical partnership with Spectra Wellness Solutions, the integrative medical practice founded and led by Dr. Lisa Koche.The expansion brings MDLifespan’s patented TPE protocols into Dr. Koche’s established Tampa practice, providing Florida residents access to advanced, root-cause detoxification and personalized care as concerns over environmental toxin exposure continue to rise across the region.The launch follows growing public health concerns surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which have been detected at elevated levels in Florida’s municipal and groundwater systems. A recent USA Today analysis identified PFAS concentrations up to 19 times above recommended limits in wells across parts of the Tampa Bay area, including sites near the University of South Florida.With more than 12,000 PFAS compounds in circulation and increasing evidence linking exposure to immune dysfunction, hormonal disruption, liver impairment, and chronic inflammation, patients are seeking medical solutions that address toxin burden at its source.MDLifespan’s protocols are built on Therapeutic Plasma Exchange but extend beyond plasma exchange alone. PlasmaXchange is a physician-developed, multi-layered detox protocol that integrates medical-grade plasma filtration with personalized regenerative support, biomarker-guided supplementation, immune modulation, structured recovery oversight, and toxin-avoidance education.Clinical data from MDLifespan programs demonstrate substantial reductions in overall toxin burden, including average decreases of 82% in mycotoxins and up to 90% reductions in microplastics and toxic metals, along with marked decreases in PFAS and improvements in immune strength of up to 30%. The protocols are informed by a national network of specialists across neurology, toxicology, cardiology, OB/GYN, and environmental health.MDLifespan is currently the only Therapeutic Plasma Exchange program backed by the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, reinforcing its leadership in evidence-based environmental medicine and clinical innovation.TPE protocols will be delivered within Spectra Wellness Solutions, Dr. Koche’s independent medical practice, where she has served the Tampa Bay community for more than two decades. Dr. Koche is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Bariatrics, and Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine and is nationally recognized for her work in integrative and longevity-focused care.“Tampa Bay is at the intersection of environmental exposure and rising chronic disease,” said Dr. Koche. “Offering PlasmaXchange within my practice allows us to address toxin burden at the circulatory level and support long-term resilience.”Patients in the Tampa Bay area will have access to MDLifespan’s full suite of advanced TPE protocols, including Toxin, Brain, Heart, Immunity, Mold, Longevity, and Baby protocols. Free consultations are now available.For more information or to schedule a consult, visit www.mdlifespan.com About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.