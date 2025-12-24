Conclusion of the 'Elite Saudi Chefs 2025' Competition

The Culinary Arts Commission Moments from the closing ceremony of the “Elite Saudi Chefs 2025” competition at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, as part of HORECA Riyadh Exhibition activities, celebrating national culinary talent and professional excellence. Moments from the closing ceremony of the “Elite Saudi Chefs 2025” competition at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, as part of HORECA Riyadh Exhibition activities, celebrating national culinary talent and professional excellence. Moments from the closing ceremony of the “Elite Saudi Chefs 2025” competition at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, as part of HORECA Riyadh Exhibition activities, celebrating national culinary talent and professional excellence. Moments from the closing ceremony of the “Elite Saudi Chefs 2025” competition at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, as part of HORECA Riyadh Exhibition activities, celebrating national culinary talent and professional excellence.

Organized by the Culinary Arts Commission, the competition celebrated top national culinary talents, with Chef Bayan Al-Sudani winning the top title

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Elite Saudi Chefs 2025” Competition concluded, following its organization by the Culinary Arts Commission from December 15 to 17, as part of the activities of HORECA Riyadh Exhibition, with the crowning of winners in the Savory Dishes and Desserts categories. The competition took place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, after three days of intense contests marked by high levels of professionalism and culinary excellence.

During the closing ceremony, the names of the winners were announced as follows:

The title of Elite Saudi Chefs was awarded to Chef Bayan Al-Sudani, while Chef Abdulrahman Al-Arifaj secured First Runner-Up, and Chef Nawaf Al-Hammad achieved Second Runner-Up.

These results reflected the advanced professional competencies of Saudi chefs and their ability to present creative culinary concepts that blend local identity with contemporary culinary techniques.

The competition witnessed the participation of an elite group of professional Saudi chefs, as part of a national initiative aimed at developing the culinary arts sector, highlighting national talents, and strengthening the presence of Saudi cuisine at both local and international platforms. The competition focused on creativity, innovation, and sustainability, with Sidra honey adopted as a mandatory local ingredient in all competing dishes.

A specialized judging panel comprising a select group of international culinary experts evaluated the entries based on precise criteria, including cooking quality, technical execution, level of innovation, and adherence to approved professional standards, ensuring fairness and reinforcing the highest levels of excellence.

The Culinary Arts Commission stated that the “Elite Saudi Chefs” Competition serves as a professional platform for refining chefs’ skills and building competitive career pathways, noting that the competition structure allowed participants to compete in only one of two main categories, thereby enhancing specialization and elevating the quality of technical evaluation.

The prizes and benefits awarded to the winners included priority participation in the Bocuse d’Or Competition, priority qualification for the Pastry World Cup, in addition to official medals, personalized chef jackets, opportunities to attend prestigious culinary events, expansion of professional networks, and participation certificates granted to all competitors.

The organization of the competition comes as part of the Culinary Arts Commission’s ongoing efforts to develop the culinary arts ecosystem in the Kingdom and empower national talents, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a sustainable creative economy and strengthen the national food identity.

